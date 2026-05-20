5 Years Later, Marvel Studios Just Set Up The Power Broker's MCU Return

A Disney+ Marvel series coming to an end means the speculation floodgates are open. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's finale created a new status quo for the titular character, tossing him in jail for all of his vigilante crimes. But he's not the only character who made moves in the last episode of the sophomore outing.

Mr. Charles, who recruited Luke Cage for his shady business, couldn't leave well enough alone. After Cage returned home, he told his partner, Jessica Jones, that Charles had found someone new.

Born Again didn't waste any time revealing that Bullseye bought Charles' sales pitch and boarded a plane with him. The partnership isn't all that surprising, given how unhinged both characters are. However, what is out of the ordinary is how similar Charles is to another shadow operative: Sharon Carter, aka The Power Broker.

Back in 2016, Captain America: Civil War forced all of its characters to choose a side. Sharon didn't hesitate to feed Steve Rogers and his pals inside information and even hand over their weapons after they were seized. Her loyalty didn't pay off, though, as she became a fugitive from the government she dedicated her life to.

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Sharon decided to take her talents to somewhere her enemies would never look: Madripoor. Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and Helmut Zemo found her there in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and didn't think anything of it because she was as helpful as ever. Behind the scenes, Sharon built her own agenda, using Sam's standing as a way to get back into the government's good graces and gain access to funds for her criminal clients.

The final moments of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw Sharon take off her mask and fully embrace her identity as The Power Broker. But that was the last anyone saw of her, with her sitting out the events of Captain America: Brave New World. Sharon's time on the sidelines may be coming to an end, though, because all the pieces are in place for her return.

What Charles' role in Born Again Season 2 proves is that higher-ups in the government, such as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, are willing to outsource their work to individuals with potential. Clearly, Charles drives a hard bargain, as he convinced a stand-up guy in Luke Cage to leave his family behind and go overseas.

Sharon is cut from the same cloth. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it came to light that she had taken Karli Morgenthau, the leader of the Flag-Smashers, under her wing. She also aligned herself with George Batrac, a famous mercenary who took on Steve one-on-one and lived to tell the tale. Crossing the moral line has become second-nature to Sharon, which makes her a valuable asset.

The most important notch in her belt, though, is that the good guys have yet to see through her ruse. She has the current Captain America's ear, and other heroes think the world of her. In fact, if Valentina is looking to expand her operation and build up her new Thunderbolts roster, Sharon might have the most impressive rolodex out there.

MCU Characters Sharon Carter Could Recruit For The Thunderbolts

Helmut Zemo

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As previously mentioned, Sharon crossed paths with Zemo in Madripoor. They didn't spend too much time conversing, but the few moments they did spend together could've been impactful. Sharon probably sees value in someone like Zemo, who's willing to get his hands dirty and go up against major institutions.

Since Zemo is currently serving a life sentence in The Raft, Valentina and other interested parties might think breaking him out would draw too much unwanted attention. But Sharon has years of undercover experience, thanks to her time working with SHIELD, and could easily get Zemo back on land and into the game.

War Machine

Marvel Studios

The MCU has already established that the Thunderbolts need a straight man capable of reigning in all of their colorful teammates. Bucky Barnes played that role in the 2025 movie, and Sharon has an inside track on recruiting his replacement.

James Rhodes, better known as War Machine, has been out of the game for a while, mostly because he had been replaced by a Skrull. Now that he's free, he's surely searching for a new purpose. Sharon, who can relate to Rhodey through his dedication to service, can offer him a new beginning and an opportunity to lead.

Wolverine

Marvel Comics

This entry might sound a little far-fetched at first, but the breadcrumbs are there. In the comics, Wolverine frequents Madripoor under his alias Patch, ripping off criminals and kicking plenty of butt. If the MCU wants to take a unique route when introducing its version of the iconic mutant, there's no better way than linking him up with Sharon.

With all of her connections in Madripoor, Sharon could become friendly with Wolverine, who's between gigs. She could offer him a spot on the Thunderbolts, a team built for destroying everything in its path. And it wouldn't have to be a permanent post, as Wolverine could still link up with the X-Men at a later date.

Daken

Marvel Comics

If the powers that be at Marvel Studios would rather keep Wolverine confined to the X-Mansion, they can always swap him out for his son on the Thunderbolts roster. Daken took over Madripoor at one point in the comics, overseeing all of its criminal activities. The MCU could make Daken and Sharon form a partnership to turn Madripoor into a real player in the global arena.

Another point in Daken's favor is that he joined Norman Osborn's Dark Avengers in the comics, which is another team the MCU could work on assembling. He and Bullseye were even teammates for a time, posing as Wolverine and Hawkeye, respectively.

Smiling Tiger

Marvel Comics

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropped a major Easter egg when it had Sam pose as the villain Smiling Tiger to get into Madripoor. While his ruse didn't last long, the seeds were planted for the real character to make his way to the big time.

In Marvel Comics, Smiling Tiger, real name Conrad Mack, is a skilled hand-to-hand fighter who is consistently a thorn in the New Warriors' side. He doesn't have any major connections to the Thunderbolts, but that could easily be solved. After all, it's not like every member of the live-action team was also one in the comics.