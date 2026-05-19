Disney+ Reveals Avengers: Doomsday's Expected Streaming Window

Fans may now have a sense of when Avengers: Doomsday could eventually get a release window for its streaming debut on Disney+. While Doomsday is still over half a year away from its worldwide premiere, it is expected to be Disney's biggest 2026 release by a wide margin. Following what should be a massive run at the box office, some are looking ahead to when it will be available to watch at home.

Disney confirmed that Avatar: Fire and Ash will begin streaming on Disney+ on June 24. This date will be just over six months after the threequel debuted in theaters on December 19, 2025 (188 days). Director James Cameron's third Pandora-based epic became the third-highest-grossing movie of the year at just under $1.5 billion worldwide.

Disney

Based on this date, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to follow a similar Disney+ release schedule, likely arriving on the streaming service in late June 2027, after its December 18 release. Both films were or will be released under the Disney umbrella in December of their respective years. Also, like Fire and Ash, experts predict Doomsday to be the most successful movie of the year at the box office. While Avatar 3 ranked behind Ne Zha 2 and Zootopia 2 at the worldwide box office, it was in heavy contention for that title.

This would be the longest gap between theatrical and streaming releases for any movie released in the MCU's Multiverse Saga. Previously, the longest gap between any movie from Phase 4 through Phase 6 was 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, which arrived on Disney+ on November 12, 2024, 109 days after its July 26, 2024, theatrical premiere.

Behind Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Doctor Doom, dozens of MCU stars and Marvel legacy actors will join forces in Avengers: Doomsday as the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more will unite to protect the multiverse.

How Disney Plus Will Navigate Avengers: Doomsday's Streaming Release

Marvel Studios

Since the start of the Multiverse Saga, Disney has faced complaints from fans about how quickly some of the MCU's biggest movies have moved from theaters to Disney+. After Black Widow was released in theaters and on Disney+ on the same day in 2021, MCU films have usually come to Disney+ two to three months after they are initially brought to theaters.

The seven MCU movies released since the end of 2022 have all had theatrical-to-streaming release timeframes of at least 80 days, and the last three have all had at least 100-day gaps. That group includes a few of the MCU's best-reviewed movies from recent years, including Thunderbolts* (88% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes) and The Fantastic Four: First Steps (86% Tomatometer score).

Doomsday is arguably the MCU's most anticipated movie since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, as the first four trailers accumulated over 1 billion combined views. Considering this, Disney is sure to want to make the most out of Doomsday's exclusive theatrical run, especially without the benefit of IMAX screenings in its opening weeks. In fact, the studio even created a competitor to IMAX called InfinityVision for Doomsday's release, which should be heavily used in marketing.

The Avengers sequel could easily shatter Deadpool & Wolverine's current record for the longest theatrical-to-streaming release gap, with many expecting it to come close to Avatar: Fire and Ash's 188-day gap. While the specifics of Doomsday's Disney+ release are not expected to be confirmed until 2027, it should be one of the studio's most prominent theatrical exclusives months after its debut.