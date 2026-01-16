Marvel Celebrates Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Success With Surprise 5th Countdown Video

Avengers: Doomsday's four-trailer campaign may be over, but Marvel Studios had a surprise fifth countdown message for fans, just to say, "Thank you." Disney kicked off Avengers: Doomsday’s marketing campaign in blockbuster fashion with the release of Avatar: Fire & Ash. The campaign saw new trailers released weekly in theaters and online days later, each spotlighting a part of the cast and ending with a Doomsday Clock countdown to the movie’s release on December 18.

The first finally confirmed that "[Chris Evans’] Steve Rogers will return," while the second put the spotlight on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and his adopted daughter, Love. Marvel Studios switched over to team-focused teasers for the final two, highlighting the Fox X-Men’s much-anticipated return before lastly showing the crossover of the Fantastic Four, Wakandans, and Namor’s Talokan.

Marvel Studios declared "The countdown has begun" with a surprise fifth Avengers: Doomsday countdown video posted to X. Sadly, there was no new footage to be seen this time around, but the studio expressed its gratitude to audiences, saying, "Thank you for over one billion views."

Doomsday's directing duo, the Russo Brothers, recently shared their own cryptic message to fans after the fourth trailer's release, hinting that each of the offerings is secretly a "clue" and calling for everyone to "pay attention."

The Hollywood Reporter published a report on the Doomsday teasers, stating how Marvel Studios is "particularly proud" of how successful the campaign has been without featuring Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. The studio reportedly sees the data as proving there is still a "great and passionate interest" in these characters, bolstering its chances at box office glory.

The trade report added that the 1.02 billion views accrued across the four is roughly 188% higher than the average MCU releases. For comparison sake, Deadpool & Wolverine’s trailer brought in 365 million views in 24 hours while The Fantastic Four: First Steps pulled a record-breaking 202 million views globally.

That isn’t the only way that Marvel Studios has followed its four-trailer campaign. Shortly after dropping the last promo, the official Marvel YouTube channel began a "Doomsday Clock" livestream, which may well run the whole way to December 18.

More Avengers: Doomsday & MCU Trailers Are Coming Very Soon

Marvel Studios

Despite previous rumors that Marvel Studios was planning to continue its Avengers: Doomsday trailer campaign up until the Super Bowl on February 8, that sadly doesn't seem to be the case, with the teaser releases over for now.

That's not to say that Marvel Studios won't have a presence at the Super Bowl, as fans can almost certainly expect offerings from Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday. In fact, the annual sporting event may be the perfect place to highlight Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return before the biggest audience possible, hoping to reignite interest in those who fell off the MCU bandwagon.

The first full trailer for Brand New Day will be particularly in order by the time the Super Bowl rolls around, as it is slated to release in July, five months before Doomsday, and yet has no officially released footage. But for those more drawn to unofficial footage, Spider-Man 4's first trailer already leaked online in December.

There's also the matter of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which recently doubled down on its March premiere date and, as such, will likely have a trailer drop online imminently, perhaps once Wonder Man has come and gone on January 27.

In terms of why Marvel Studios chose to release these four trailers a year before Avengers 5, it's possible that the goal was to establish Doomsday as the true cinematic event of 2026 and begin a year-long countdown to its premiere.

Regardless, the billion views drawn into these trailers prove that, while the MCU has faced multiple box office flops in recent years, possibly signalling superhero fatigue, the Avengers brand is as strong as ever.