Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Plan Is Genius, Here’s Why

While Marvel Studios is going in a new direction with releasing trailers for Avengers: Doomsday, it may end up being a genius decision for the MCU. Doomsday is already set to be the MCU's next milestone moment, after Marvel adjusted its plans and changed the title of Avengers 5 (previously subtitled The Kang Dynasty). Now, with about a year until the film hits theaters, reports are teasing how Marvel plans to promote this massive blockbuster to the masses.

Marvel Studios plans to release four trailers for Avengers: Doomsday over the course of four weeks. Originally teased to arrive shortly before Avatar: Fire and Ash's theatrical debut on December 19, these trailers are now set to be attached to the third Avatar film's run on the big screen. Each one will run for one week of Avatar: Fire and Ash's first four weeks in theaters, which will run until mid-January 2026. While the plan is ambitious and unlike anything any studio has done before, it may prove to be the best idea for this highly anticipated sequel.

Why Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Plan is Genius for Marvel Studios

4 Weeks of Avengers: Doomsday Chatter Dominating the Internet

Every time Marvel Studios releases a trailer or new information about upcoming projects, the studio tends to be the biggest topic of conversation amongst fans online. Especially looking at trailers, and especially with trailers that reveal new imagery or story details, fans cannot get enough of what Marvel teases about the future.

While most Marvel Studios trailers spend anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks trending on social media, this move almost guarantees an extended period of time in that spotlight. Even before the trailers came to theaters, Marvel fans discussed the positives and negatives of this move, and each new trailer will bring new topics to talk about every week.

When all is said and done, Marvel will have a full month's worth of new material for fans to dive into, plus the weeks leading up to it and the weeks following the final trailer. Should the trailers tease enough and perform well enough, Marvel will control the online conversation, possibly until February or March. With every studio looking for as much free publicity as possible, this move gets Marvel as much of that publicity as possible.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year for Movie Trailers

While Marvel usually releases trailers anywhere from four to eight months ahead of its upcoming movies, Doomsday's first looks will arrive more than a year ahead of its debut. However, even more important than that gap is the timing of when the trailers are premiering, which is coming during the holiday season.

Movies released during December typically have a good chance of performing well at the box office, as fans celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and other holidays. Historically, five of the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time have been released during this month: Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Titanic, and both of the first two Avatar films.

Given this box office history, Doomsday now has a chance to dominate the most wonderful time of year in two consecutive years, thanks to its trailers and its upcoming release, which was changed from May 2025 to December 2025.

Releasing the Trailers With Avatar 3 Could Boost Box Office

As noted, Marvel is releasing the Doomsday trailers alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in the most financially successful franchise in movie history. The first two movies combined to gross a whopping $5.27 billion at the box office, ranking as the highest and third-highest movies in history and making James Cameron the second-highest-grossing director ever behind Steven Spielberg.

While Avatar 3 may have enough in the tank to make another historic run at the box office, having the Doomsday trailers attached only helps its case. Especially since there are four different trailers, each being released for one week at a time over four weeks, Disney is hopeful that this will encourage fans to return to the theater for multiple showings.

Although Avatar 3 may not be a movie that necessarily needs a box office boost, combining its efforts with the first looks at Doomsday is almost guaranteed to bring countless fans to the theater.

Fans Will Be Eager for More After First Avengers: Doomsday Teases

Releasing multiple trailers, all as theatrical exclusives, should prove to be a brilliant way to keep the conversation going about Doomsday (as the first one centered on Steve Rogers already has). Over the next four weeks, and after they are all finished playing in theaters, fans are sure to develop a fervor for a full official look at the movie.

If the next three trailers are anything like the first, they may be shorter in length (only about a minute long), and they likely will not show much in terms of action or story details. The first one only had Chris Evans walking around his house before looking at his Captain America suit and holding his young baby in his arms, meaning the more epic action is being kept secret for the time being.

With about four minutes of footage set to be released in the coming weeks, fans will be eager to see more, especially in the form of a full trailer that teases the entire story. That trailer is also sure to focus on way more characters than these teasers, which will only ramp up the excitement for the sequel.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the third movie released in the MCU's Phase 6 slate and Marvel Studios' fifth Avengers movie. Featuring a cast of at least 27 confirmed stars (not including Evans), the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more will have to work together to take down Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.