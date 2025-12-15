All 6 Of Steve Rogers' Kids Who Might Appear In Avengers Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday's first teaser primarily focused on the continuation of Steve Rogers' story after Avengers: Endgame, confirming that he has a child. Following the high-risk time heist to defeat Thanos in Endgame, Rogers returned the six Infinity Stones and decided to go back in time and spend the rest of his life with Peggy Carter. However, this decision proved to be Steve Rogers' biggest mistake, as it would come back to haunt him in Avengers: Doomsday due to the arrival of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Steve Rogers is already confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday, and reports mentioned that he is one of the lead characters in the 2026 MCU crossover. The description of the Steve Rogers-focused Doomsday teaser revealed that he is living a quiet life in the past, and it showed him cradling a baby. This piece of information about Steve and Peggy having a child essentially ignited widespread speculation about the child's identity and potential role in the MCU.

Who Is Steve Rogers' Kid in Avengers: Doomsday? Every Possibility

Sarah Rogers

Marvel Comics

Sarah Rogers was the daughter of Steve and Rogue in the What If...? story, Brave New World from Earth-9811. Interestingly, this character has ties to Doctor Doom because she led the other children of heroes in a fight against Vincent von Doom (the son of Doom and the Enchantress) in this universe.

Aside from her direct encounter with a Doom lineage, Sarah also wielded her father's iconic shield and Mjolnir during her battles in this world, which is an obvious callback to what Steve did in Avengers: Endgame's final clash against Thanos.

Ellie Rogers

Marvel Comics

Ellie Rogers was introduced in Secret Wars: Hail Hydra # 2 as the daughter of Captain America and Sharon Carter in one of the realities fused into Battleworld (a concept that is highly rumored to take center stage in Avengers: Secret Wars).

Ellie was a freedom fighter who was spearheading the resistance against the evil Avengers of her reality. At one point during a climactic battle against Hydra, she was infected by its Venom symbiote, but her immense willpower allowed her to overcome its effects, which led to her gaining super strength and agility.

James Rogers

Marvel Comics

James Rogers is a more obscure candidate because he was introduced as the son of Captain America and Black Widow in the animated movie Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow.

He had a tragic backstory, as his story truly began after Ultron killed the Avengers, before being raised by Tony Stark to become part of an elite strike force. Similar to his father, James also possesses super soldier abilities, including enhanced strength, stamina, and speed.

Nicky Rogers

Nicky Rogers is Ellie Rogers' brother and the youngest son of Captain America and Sharon Carter in What If? # 38. Not much is known about Nicky aside from the fact that he was named after Nick Fury, which makes it less likely for him to be the MCU's Steve Rogers' son in Doomsday.

Sharon Rogers

Marvel

Unlike the other candidates on the list, Sharon Rogers stands out because she is actually the daughter of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter; however, the twist here is that she originates from the Marvel Future Fight universe.

In this universe, Steve was never frozen in ice, and he eventually married Peggy. The pair's daughter eventually became the new Captain America, who wielded an energy-absorbing shield designed by none other than Tony Stark.

Steven Rogers Jr.

Rounding out the list is Steven Rogers Jr., the older son of Captain America and Sharon Carter, in What If? #38. Unlike Ellie, who has embraced her role as a freedom fighter in this universe, Steven Rogers Jr. and his brother, Nicky, didn't follow their sister's footsteps.