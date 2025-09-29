Avengers: Doomsday Will Reunite the MCU's 2 Biggest Stars (Report)

Avengers: Doomsday will reportedly reunite two MCU legends who served as the anchors of the Infinity Saga, and it's exciting. The final chapter of the Multiverse Saga will conclude with two Avengers movies, with the first one laying the groundwork for an epic showdown between Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the sinister Doctor Doom. The anticipation is high for Doomsday because of Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel realm as he is set to portray the villainous Doom against the combined might of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men.

Downey Jr.'s inclusion in Avengers: Doomsday provides a rare opportunity for first-time character interactions and reunions, considering that his version of Tony Stark already died after sacrificing himself for the universe in Avengers: Endgame. As filming is already underway for Avengers 5, an interesting report from an insider has revealed a potential reunion between two familiar faces from the Infinity Saga.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman shared a report claiming that the production for Avengers: Doomsday is filming a scene with Peggy Carter, Steve Rogers, and Doctor Doom set in the past.

Avengers: Doomsday seems poised to reunite two MCU legends because it marks the first time that Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. will share scenes since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios

In December 2024, Deadline reported that Chris Evans is set to reprise his role as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday, and he will reportedly play a character named Nomad (via Jeff Sneider).

Despite that claim, Evans has since denied being part of Avengers 5, noting that he is "happily retired" from Marvel:

"That's not true, though. This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years — ever since 'Endgame.' I've just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no — happily retired!"

However, it seemed that the chips are slowly falling into place, especially after a recent report stated that Avengers: Doomsday will revisit Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's reality from the end of Endgame because the house seen in the final moments of that movie has been constructed in Windsor Great Park for Doomsday production.

A reunion between Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. (this time on clearly opposite sides) will dial up the hype for Avengers: Doomsday, and it will be interesting to see how the dynamic between Steve Rogers and Doctor Doom plays out.

One rumor claimed that Doctor Doom is after those individuals who are responsible for incursions in the Multiverse. Steve Rogers is certainly part of that group because he went to another reality to be with Peggy. That said, after this report, a showdown between Doom and Rogers is possibly in the cards.

Avengers: Doomsday features a main cast of 61 confirmed and rumored actors, starring the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, James Marsden, and Patrick Stewart. The movie will premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

5 Other Probable MCU Pairings & Interactions in Avengers: Doomsday

Sam Wilson & Steve Rogers

Marvel Studios

Steve Rogers' return in Avengers: Doomsday presents many exciting reunions, and the prime version of the character could eventually reunite with Sam Wilson amid the Multiversal chaos.

While Chris Evans didn't return as Steve Rogers in Captain America: Brave New World, seeing Sam and Steve again on the big screen to properly team up against Doctor Doom alongside the new and returning Avengers will be a sight to see. It would also answer the grand question of where Steve has been all this time.

Thor & Loki

Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Tom Hiddleston's Loki are both confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, and it's safe to assume that the pair will interact once again, fulfilling the God of Mischief's promise from Avengers: Infinity War that the sun will shine on them again.

It remains to be seen how the two brothers will interact, but a prevailing theory suggests that Thor will protect Loki (who is now the guardian of the Multiverse at the End of Time) from Doctor Doom, setting up a brutal showdown between the God of Thunder and Robert Downey Jr.'s villain.

Reed Richards & Doom

Marvel Studios

Reed Richards and Doctor Doom's rivalry has been well-documented in the pages of Marvel Comics and on the big screen, and another chapter is set to happen in Avengers: Doomsday as Pedro Pascal's version of the Fantastic Four leader gets to go up against Robert Downey Jr.'s iteration of Victor Von Doom.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene already set the stage for the showdown between Reed and Doom, considering that the Doomsday villain appears hellbent on retrieving Franklin Richards for his nefarious plans for the Multiverse.

Reed will do everything to protect his son (and the Multiverse) against Doom, and thankfully, he has some strong allies to do it.

Bucky & Steve Rogers

Marvel Studios

Aside from an impending reunion with Sam Wilson, Steve Rogers' return in Avengers: Doomsday also marks a potential interaction with his longtime best friend, Bucky Barnes.

Seeing that Bucky is now part of the New Avengers, Steve would be proud of Bucky, and the pair's heartfelt reunion would definitely be a worthwhile moment to see if it ends up being part of Doomsday's script.

Namor & Sue Storm

Marvel Studios

In Marvel Comics, Namor has a flirtatious interest in Sue Storm, leading to a tension-filled interaction with Reed Richards.

Given that all three characters are confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, a hint of these complex interactions could translate on the big screen, and this could even carry over to the MCU's next saga.