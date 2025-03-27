Thor & Loki’s Marvel Reunion Confirmed For MCU Phase 6 Movie

The Asgardian brothers, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), have had a tumultuous relationship throughout their Marvel journey together. The duo have not seen each other on-screen since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, but now an MCU Phase 6 movie will finally headline both Hemsworth and Hiddleston together again!

As a part of Marvel Studios' lengthy Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal event, it was announced that both Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston would be returning as their MCU character in the 2026 super-powered team-up.

Both Hiddleston and Hemsworth's names appeared alongside MCU mainstays like Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, as well as newcomers to the franchise like legacy Marvel actors Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

This marks the first time the two Thor franchise actors will appear in the same movie together since Avengers: Endgame.

Fans got a taste of what this reunion could potentially look like in last summer's Deadpool & Wolverine when fans caught a glimpse of a new scene between the pair in which Hemsworth and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recreated an iconic moment from Thor: The Dark World with Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth filling in for Loki.

It was previously revealed that Hemsworth and Hiddleston could have worked together again in the MCU sooner, thanks to a now-public deleted scene from Loki Season 1.

However, this sequence would have seen Hemsworth voice a new character, the Asgardian amphibian Throg, rather than Thor proper.

Catching Up With Thor and Loki Before Doomsday

By the time Thor and Loki are seen on-screen in the same project again, with Avengers: Doomsday, it will have been nearly a decade since the pair of Asgardian brothers intermingled in any meaningful way. A lot has happened since they last saw each other in the MCU.

In fact, the version of Loki fans have kept up with since Avengers: Endgame has been a different one from the one Hemsworth's prime Thor last interacted with.

This particular Loki is a Variant of the one previously seen in the franchise. He stole the Tesseract during the Time Heist in Endgame and was then picked up by the reality-governing Time Variance Authority (aka the TVA), where the events of the Loki series began to take place.

Since then, Loki traded in his mischievous ways, holding together the timelines and becoming the God of Stories at the end of Loki Season 2.

As for Thor, he has been through a lot since he last saw his brother. The character saw half the universe wiped out at the hand of Thanos, helped kill the mad titan, and even saw his former love interest Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) get powers of her own.

Thor also took on a protégé of sorts at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder in India Rose Hemsworth's Love.

The last time Thor saw his brother, he was being choked out by Thanos. This (along with all the changes to both characters over the years) seemingly sets up an emotional reunion when the two characters do eventually appear together on-screen once again.

Thankfully, with just over a year until Avengers: Doomsday, it looks as though it will not be long before that comes to pass.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.