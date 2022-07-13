Who Is Love In Thor 4? MCU Theory Explains Her Exciting Marvel Future

Thor: Love and Thunder showcased another thrilling adventure featuring Chris Hemsworth's titular God of Thunder and Jane Foster as the Mjolnir-wielding Mighty Thor. The pair, alongside Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, went up against Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, and the MCU sequel also featured familiar characters like Taika Waititi's Korg, Miek, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. At the end of Thor 4, massive changes have been introduced that will affect the franchise, and one of them is the arrival of an interesting new character.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel

Although Jane and Thor defeated Gorr, the villain was still able to use his wish for Eternity, which led to the return of his daughter. Even though Gorr is already dying at that point, Jane told Thor to take care of the villain's daughter as one of his own. As a result, the movie's ending scene showed the God of Thunder with an adopted child, whom he named Love.

Based on Thor 4's ending, it's safe to assume that Love has a bright MCU future, and her ties to Marvel Comics could explain why.

Thor 4's Love (Marvel Comics Connection Explained)

Marvel

Marvel Comics features a character who is named Love the same way Thor 4 does.

Created by J.M. DeMatteis and Don Perlin, Mistress Love is the physical embodiment of Love, and her gender and appearance are changeable. Mistress Love is one of the universe's most powerful entities, coming with the ability to control emotions related to love in any being.

Given that the MCU has a notable track record of not closely following the comics, there's a strong chance that Thor 4's Love is not inspired by this Marvel Comics character. Instead, Thor naming Gorr's daughter as such could be the result of his father's choice of choosing love instead of vengeance towards the Gods.

Marvel

Still, there could be another character from the comics that could tie to the MCU's Love: Singularity.

After Eternity brought back Gorr's daughter, the character's reflection resembles the visual design of Eternity, leading to speculation that she could be the MCU's version of Singularity. In the comics, Singularity is portrayed as a small girl, but she is a sentient quantum singularity that contains a pocket universe.

Singularity's powers include flight, teleportation, and time travel. Although the MCU's Love appears to only shoot purple laser beams from her eyes, it's likely that more abilities will manifest down the line.

Considering Love and Thunder's deep dive into cosmic beings, it's possible that Love becoming Singularity could be a surprise reveal at the end, thus making her an important character moving forward.

Predicting Love's Intriguing Yet Exciting MCU Future

Marvel

Love's resurrection could have more massive ramifications than simply being brought back, and the fact that she has powers might only be the tip of the iceberg for the character's exciting MCU future.

The film's ending established the idea that Thor is set to train Love as a warrior, with the pair going onto different planets to save innocent lives from harm. Brett Goldstein's arrival as Hercules could eventually complicate things for the new father-daughter pairing, and this premise alone could be the perfect story for a potential Thor 5 down the line.

However, an intriguing remark from Chris Hemsworth could give fans an idea of how the MCU will showcase Love in future projects.

The MCU's new young hero is played by Hemsworth's real-life daughter, India. Not only that, but his son, Tristan, also played a minor role as a young Thor Odinson in the movie. While the Marvel veteran admitted that she loved working with his kids in the movie, the Thor actor implied that it is a "one-off" since he doesn't want them "to now go on to be child stars:"

"It's really cool. They really wanted to be in it, y'know? And Taika had his children in there, Bale had his, Natalie had her kids as well. That's my daughter as well, she plays the character of Love. And y'know, it felt sort of like a one-off, fun family experience. I don't want them to now go on to be child stars and actors. It was just a special sort of experience we all had and they loved it, they had a great time."

Hemsworth's remark could suggest that Love will be recast if the character returns for future appearances. The fact that she is resurrected by Eternity could easily explain this recast, with the MCU potentially explaining that she could shapeshift or even age faster, similar to WandaVision's Billy and Tommy Maximoff.

Still, this doesn't change the fact that Love is poised to have interesting adventures alongside Thor and other members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Aside from a likely Thor 5 return with the God of Thunder against Hercules and Zeus, a team-up with the likes of Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan could be on the cards.

Given that the MCU is now filling up with a plethora of young heroes, it seems plausible that a Young Avengers project could happen in the future, and Love could become one of its most powerful members.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters worldwide.