Disney+ Adds Special New Collection for Chris Hemsworth's Thor

Marvel Studios is inching closer to the worldwide release for Thor: Love and Thunder, the MCU's second film of the year and Thor's fourth solo adventure since 2011. Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder will take on arguably his most emotional and dangerous journey to date, adding to his collection of stories on the big screen within the MCU.

Having first joined the party with 2011's Thor, only the fourth film in MCU history at the time, Hemsworth has hours upon hours of journies to look back on that lead up to his first post-Infinity Saga movie. This includes two other solo movies and important roles in all four Avengers movies, most notably Infinity War and Endgame, before he and the rest of the Avengers defeated Thanos and saved half of humanity.

Thanks to Disney+, fans can take the opportunity to enjoy all of these adventures on the streaming platform to prepare and refresh themselves for what Thor will be up against in his next outing. Now, the service has made it even easier to find those specific movies as the former King of Asgard gets his own special Disney+ collection.

Disney+ Brings Thor Collection Ahead of Love & Thunder

Disney+ added a new Thor Collection to its service on Friday, July 1, which comes one week before Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder debuts in theaters.

Leading actor Chris Hemsworth shines in his brand-new suit from Love and Thunder, featuring a bold new color palette that includes bright blue with yellow outlining. This comes in front of two other images of Hemsworth from 2013's Thor: The Dark World and 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

This collection features the first seven movies in which Thor plays a leading role, including all three Thor films and all four Avengers movies between 2011 and 2019. Also included in the bunch is 2021's What If...?, the Marvel Studios: Legends series, three shorts from Thor: Ragnarok, and the "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer" One-Shot that released with Captain America: The First Avenger.

Hemsworth shines in other promo pictures throughout this page, as a shot of him jumping at the Hulk from Thor: Ragnarok is placed alongside a look at Mjolnir from 2011's Thor.

This becomes the 15th Marvel collection on Disney+ and the 11th focused on films within the MCU. Since Phase 4 began, characters with new movies - Black Widow and Doctor Strange - have gotten this distinction ahead of their releases.

Thor Movies Shine on Disney+

Disney+ collections have become increasingly popular since the service launched in late 2019, especially with Marvel Studios restarting the MCU in January 2021. This continues to be the case with Chris Hemsworth's Thor, even more so since he has a longer history than most other characters in the MCU in Phase 4.

Bigger collections like the one for the entire Infinity Saga help fans who want to find Marvel's entire history, but the service also does a great job of simplifying things down to the MCU's individual franchises as well. These also aren't always narrowed down by one specific character or franchise, as Disney has used the collections to celebrate major events that take place in real life as well.

Fans can enjoy all 13 projects in the Thor Collection on Disney+ ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder's theatrical release on Friday, July 8.