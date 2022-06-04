Disney+ Adds Special New Collection for Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange

Since joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange has become an increasingly important part of the franchise's expanding story. Most recently, Cumberbatch led the way in his second solo movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opened the gateway to other dimensions and gave the good Doctor wild new powers to explore in future adventures.

Although it lost some of its momentum heading into its later run at the box office, Doctor Strange 2 made an impact financially as it became the second-highest-grossing movie of Phase 4 behind Spider-Man: No Way Home. It still has a few weeks left to add to that run and possibly inch closer to $1 billion globally, keeping Strange in the spotlight for the foreseeable future.

This all precedes Doctor Strange 2 arriving on Disney+ to join four other live-action movies featuring Cumberbatch (with the exception of Sony's Spider-Man threequel). In anticipation of this event, the streaming platform is giving the master magician his own special honor, bringing his six-year journey in the MCU all in one place together.

Doctor Strange Gets Disney+ Collection

Disney+ added a new Doctor Strange collection to its Marvel vertical, which is available to explore on the streaming service.

Disney+

This collection comes with promotional imagery from almost all of Doctor Strange's appearances in the MCU, including pictures from this year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That sequel will make its way onto the streaming service on June 22.

Disney+

Doctor Strange 2 is listed under the "coming soon" section above five other MCU projects that feature Strange in a leading role. This includes his first solo film, Thor: Ragnarok, the last two Avengers movies, and even Strange's animated appearance in last year's Disney+ series What If...?.

Disney+

The imagery featured in this section pays tribute to Strange's entire MCU journey, starting from his first moments at Kamar-Taj and going all the way up to his most recent trip through the Multiverse.

Disney+

This is now the 10th Marvel Studios collection available on Disney+ and the 14th Marvel collection overall. The 13 others are listed below:

Hawkeye

Black Widow

Falcon and Winter Soldier

Loki

Wanda and Vision

Infinity Saga

Marvel Studios One Shot

Marvel Animation

Guardians of the Galaxy

Spider-Man

Avengers

X-Men

Marvel Rising

Disney+

Marvel Collections Grow with Doctor Strange Addition

Since the MCU restarted with Phase 4 in early 2021, Disney+ collections have become a mainstay on the service as the franchise inches closer to three dozen combined movies and TV shows.

This includes larger collections like the entire Infinity Saga (Phases 1-3) and smaller collections for individual characters like Black Widow and Hawkeye; these usually make their debut quite shortly before or after a new entry arrives on the service. There are also more specialized collections that include MCU projects across the platform, although those haven't always been the most consistent with their criteria.

With Doctor Strange becoming such a key player in the MCU moving forward, it seems only right that he has his own specialized group of movies that fans can enjoy on Disney+.

Over the past six years, Benedict Cumberbatch has found himself with leading roles in six live-action movies, and he lent his voice talents to What If...? to give Strange an important role in the animated Multiversal crossover event. Now, as Doctor Strange 2 sets its own records on Disney+, setting the mark for the shortest time between its theatrical release and Disney+ debut, that collection should be a popular one in the coming weeks.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still playing in theaters, and it will premiere on Disney+ on June 22.