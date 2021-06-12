Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Receives Her Own Disney+ Special Collection

The next MCU film is Black Widow, and it has the distinction of ending a full two-year long gap in MCU movies. Fans are eager to see any new MCU content in the theaters once again, but there are plenty of reasons to be excited about Scarlett Johansson's return as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow specifically.

To help fans get hyped for new releases, Disney has established a precedent of creating collections on Disney+ for the main characters of upcoming projects. Loki was the most recent character to receive such treatment in preparation for his Disney+ series Loki.

It seems Natasha Romanoff is the next to get a collection of her own.

BLACK WIDOW COLLECTION ADDED TO DISNEY+

Disney+ officially added a Black Widow collection to its catalog in preparation for the July 9 debut of Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+.

Disney+

The collection has been added alongside others in the "Explore" section of the service.

Disney+

The art for the new collection is in the classic crimson color associated with Natasha and features her looks from various films.

Disney+

The collection includes both the upcoming Black Widow—which is marked as "Coming Soon to Disney+"—and the other films Scarlett Johansson has appeared in:

Iron Man 2

The Avengers

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Captain America: Civil War

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

A SEND-OFF FOR SCARLETT JOHANSSON'S NATASHA

Black Widow has been set up as a send-off for the first original Avenger to fall in the line of duty. Presenting a collection of the films she's appeared in will both remind fans of the role she's played in the MCU as well as get them excited for the new film.

While not as wide-reaching as Eternals, as groundbreaking as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, or as absolutely insane as Spider-Man: No Way Home is rumored to be, Black Widow will be a chance to finally give this key Avenger a story of her own. It will also do its part to help contextualize her drive to sacrifice herself in Avengers: Endgame.

Getting a chance to see Widow at her best may also help those on the fence about seeing a prequel to get excited about the film. While Loki was always going to be fresh and new, Black Widow takes place before Avengers: Infinity War, and much of the tension will come around the fates of the supporting cast since fans know how Natasha's story ends.

The Black Widow Collection is available now on Disney+, and Black Widow will appear in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9, 2021. It will be available for free viewing for Disney+ subscribers on October 6, 2021.