Scarlett Johansson Comments on Marvel Future After Black Widow Movie

After a long wait, Black Widow will finally release in theaters and on Disney+ next month on July 9. With Scarlett Johansson's Russian spy having met her demise in Avengers: Endgame, the film will serve as a prequel to Avengers: Infinity War as Natasha Romanoff joins a cast of other Black Widows in a blockbuster action epic.

Fans have been clamoring for Johansson to lead her own standalone film for almost a decade now, so many are eager to know whether this film already marks the end of the line for her character just as she is finally getting to take the spotlight.

As the film nears its release, lead actress Scarlett Johansson has teased what the future holds for her in the MCU after the release of Black Widow.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON ADDRESSES MCU FUTURE AFTER BLACK WIDOW

Marvel

In a recent interview with Total Film, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has addressed her MCU future after the solo film, suggesting this is the end of her time in front of the camera.

The Oscar-nominated actress shared her sadness to be leaving the MCU behind saying that she will “never feel ready to not be in it” because she doesn't want to “[miss] out on stuff with them”:

“It’s definitely bittersweet because I love my Marvel family. I’m never going to be ready to not be a part of it. They’ll always be family. I’ll never feel ready to not be in it because I hate to feel like I’m missing out on stuff with them."

However, Johansson suggested that she may one day work with Marvel again in “some other kind of way,” potentially suggesting she could be interested in taking on a role behind the camera on a future MCU project. The leading lady served as a producer on her upcoming solo film which allowed her to “really know the process” and to get involved in a “whole other intimate way”:

“And who knows? Maybe at some point, we’ll have some opportunity to collaborate in some other kind of way. It was certainly wonderful to be able to produce this with them, because I got to really know the process, and know them in a whole other intimate way. It was very exciting.”

The Black Widow actress went on to share that she feels “incredibly proud of this film” and how it “turned out so beautifully.” Additionally, Johansson explained that she will “always love Natasha” and the way she “stands alone in this universe”:

“At the same time, I really feel good about moving on from this chapter. I feel incredibly proud of this film. It’s so strong. It turned out so beautifully. It has so much love in it. Everything in it has intention and purpose. And, you know, I will always love Natasha. I’ve loved to play her, and I feel that she stands alone in this universe in a way that I feel really good about.”

Johansson described the feeling of pride she has in her long-awaited solo film and that she feels “on top with this” movie, making it the perfect time to “leave [the] situation”:

“In every way, and certainly as an actor, it’s always better to leave a situation when you’re on top. And to feel good about something. It’s great. And I feel on top with this. I really do. I’m really proud of it. So we’ll see how everybody else sees it! But I will always love my experience of it.”

COULD JOHANSSON'S BLACK WIDOW EVER RETURN?

Scarlett Johansson's wording in this interview seems to suggest that her prequel solo film marks the end for her character, which shouldn't come as a huge surprise given her death in Avengers: Endgame. However, Johansson is clearly open to continuing her involvement with Marvel Studios in a behind-the-scenes capacity, potentially serving as a producer on future MCU projects.

Black Widow appears to be introducing Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova as the MCU's next Russian spy, potentially setting up her character to continue the franchise alone. Should Yelena continue to carry the mantle into a Black Widow sequel, it would make logical sense for Johansson to serve as a producer on the film once again due to her familiarity with the character.

In 2011, Johansson announced plans to make her directorial debut in an adaptation of Truman Capote's Summer Crossing. However, commitments to the MCU and other projects meant this film never saw the light of day and Johansson has yet to direct a film of her own. If this is something she still has an interest in, it would be a great step to see the MCU veteran take a stab at a project of her own, whether that's a Black Widow sequel or another project altogether.

Black Widow is set to release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9.