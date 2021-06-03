Black Widow: New Teaser Flashes Back To Iron Man 2 & Avengers: Age of Ultron, Reveals New Scenes

Assassin. Spy. Avenger. Through films like Iron Man 2 and The Avengers to Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff has lived a lot of lives throughout her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now, it’s her time to properly show them off.

On July 9, 2021, Marvel Studios’ first Phase 4 film, Black Widow, will release in theaters and on Disney+ via Premier Access. After having faced numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scarlett Johansson's first solo outing as in the infamous assassin-turned-Avenger will be available for fans to witness worldwide.

This time, however, Natasha has a new team - a Russian family - joining her. Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz will be playing Yelena Belova, Alexei Shostakov, and Melina Vostokoff respectively. New villain Taskmaster and O-T Fagbenle's Mason are also joining the fray to round out the MCU's latest action movie.

Now, a new look at Black Widow has given fans new shots at almost all the aforementioned characters while also revisiting Natasha's past in the MCU...

SCARLETT JOHANSSON PRESENTS BLACK WIDOW SPECIAL LOOK

Marvel Studios unveiled a special look entitled "Playmaker" for the upcoming film, Black Widow.

Introduced by titular star Scarlett Johansson, the clip shows off a few new shots of fresh MCU faces such as Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and David Harbour's Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, as well as the mysterious Taskmaster

The special look also flashes back to some of Natasha Romanoff's key scenes throughout the Infinity Saga, such as in Iron Man 2 and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The full clip can be seen below:

THE WAIT FOR BLACK WIDOW IS ALMOST OVER

Though fans and viewers alike have had MCU Disney+ series such as WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to satisfy their content cravings, there's no denying that the Marvel theatrical experience has been missed.

Black Widow will soon satiate that longing for fans who are able to make it to theaters. And for those who will watch it on Disney+, they may still feel the triumph of a full-length MCU film.

That being said, it'll be interesting to note how Black Widow will shift the ongoing tone of Phase 4. The MCU flick was supposed to be the first entry of them all within the new saga, even before any Disney+ series'. With rumors already circulating, for instance, that Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was first supposed to appear in Black Widow, there's no guessing how these sorts of dynamics will change moving forward.

Either way, as with nearly every MCU entry, TV or film, Black Widow will surely push the boundaries of what fans have come to love about the mega-franchise. Even with having been seemingly kept untouched all this time, who knows what surprises may await.

After all, Yelena Belova mentioning how she "love[s] the part where I almost bled to death" only promises tough obstacles ahead for Natasha Romanoff and her newly introduced Russian team. Yelena's could be getting used to scars she'll inevitably bear during her time on Disney+'s Hawkeye.

Natasha's time in the MCU might be coming to an end, but the Black Widow legacy lives on - and this film will likely only be the start of it.

Black Widow will release in theaters and on Disney+ via Premier Access on July 9, 2021.