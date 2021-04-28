Watch: Scarlett Johansson Celebrates Black Widow's Best Moments In New Marvel Promo

The Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off 2021 to major success with Disney+ exclusives WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While both of these projects were victories for Marvel Studios, even earning status as two of the three most-watched premieres in Disney+ history, fans are still anxiously awaiting the return of the MCU’s theatrical outings.

Four of those entries will be coming this year, including Scarlett Johansson’s first MCU solo movie, Black Widow. This movie will not only serve as a prequel for the character following the events of Captain America: Civil War, it will finally give some much-needed depth and history to its leading character after first joining the MCU more than a decade ago.

It’s clear that Natasha is one of the most important superheroes not only within the MCU but across the landscape of comic books and movies alike. It seems only fitting that the actress behind this hero celebrates an important day for heroes by bringing her new film into the spotlight once again…

DISNEY+ PROMOTES BLACK WIDOW

The official Disney+ Twitter page released a 53-second video narrated by Natasha Romanoff star Scarlett Johansson.

The video celebrates National Superhero Day with the original Avenger narrating Natasha Romanoff's MCU journey before her next adventure in Black Widow arrives on July 9.

The full 53-second video can be seen in the Tweet below:

The video highlights her past adventures from every MCU movie in which she's starred, from Iron Man 2 all the way through Avengers; Endgame. Johansson gave the following message in the video:

"How much do you really know about the elusive Natasha Romanoff? When it was time to assemble the Avengers, who did S.H.I.E.L.D. call? A former K.G.B assassin, agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Avenger, she fought through the Battle of New York, squared off against the Winter Soldier, defended the world against Ultron. She signed the Sokovia Accords, dealt with all that fallout, and beat back the forces of Thanos. And when all hope seemed lost, she held the team together. But…how well do you really know her? It’s time for her story. You’ve been waiting for this."

THE MCU'S GLORIOUS RETURN TO THEATERS

Black Widow feels like a film that has been at the forefront of fans' minds for eternity with how many times it's been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. Now that it seems definitively set for its theatrical debut 14 months after it was first supposed to arrive, the excitement is undoubtedly on its way back in a hurry.

When Scarlett Johansson's MCU solo movie makes its way to the public, it will have been more than two full years since Marvel Studios had a film in theaters. Even with the huge accomplishments the studio has earned early on in its Disney+ endeavor, this delay has lasted long enough.

Johansson will open the door to Phase 4's big-screen adventures as she takes fans back to Natasha's time on the run after violating the Sokovia Accords in Germany. She will be revisiting the character's roots by reuniting with her Russian family, including Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and David Harbour's Red Guardian. They will have to join forces to take down the formidable Taskmaster along with plenty more unforeseen adversaries.

Black Widow will debut in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9, 2021.