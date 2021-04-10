Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Movie Now Has Its Own Disney+ Page For Premier Access

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is thriving once again thanks to the Marvel Studios' efforts on Disney+, currently enjoying success through the first four episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The streaming network is also going to be a major player for the MCU's theatrical releases, which will premiere both on the big and small screens for the foreseeable future.

To the delight of MCU fans worldwide, this means that Phase 4's blockbuster movies will finally make their way into the world after more than a year's worth of unfortunate delays. Black Widow will be the first of these films to arrive when it debuts on July 9, giving Scarlett Johansson her first MCU solo movie after more than a decade of work as Natasha Romanoff.

With this movie now only about 90 days away from its long-awaited debut, its streaming home has given fans the smallest of teases to help build the hype once again.

BLACK WIDOW CARVING OUT A STREAMING HOME

Disney+ has officially added the Premier Access preview page for Marvel Studios' Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson as the titular superhero, to its service in anticipation of its release on July 9.

Disney+

The Black Widow page notes the $29.99 price point for Premier Access to the film. Additionally, a link to the latest full trailer and the film's full synopsis is featured on this page.

Disney+

Black Widow is one of the highlights on the main Disney+ page, included among other future Premier Access movies like Cruella and fellow MCU entry The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Included on the banner with Natasha are the Taskmaster, Red Guardian, Melina Vostokoff, Yelena Belova, and Mason.

Disney+

Officially included in Black Widow's clickable window is the silhouette of Natasha Romanoff inside her character's symbol next to the film's title card.

THE RELEASE COUNTDOWN RESTARTS

Even considering how great of a start Marvel Studios has had with its Disney+ exclusives in Phase 4, the Black Widow debut will finally bring back the classic MCU experience that fans have missed so dearly.

Marvel Studios held out until the last possible second to keep as much of the theatrical experience as possible, although Disney+ will surely help provide the film to those who can't get out to the cinemas. No matter where its shown, however, this movie will help to truly get Marvel Studios back into the swing of releasing blockbuster content on a regular basis again.

Even with nothing new revealed in the Disney+ images, fans know that Scarlett Johansson's solo film is in the final stages of preparation to add to the MCU's narrative. More promotional material will certainly come as the film inches closer to its release date, but the franchise's return to theatrical releases is coming over the horizon.

Black Widow will debut simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9, 2021.