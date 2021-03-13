Disney Confirms Scarlett Johannson's Black Widow Movie To Get Documentary Special

Marvel Studios is entering an exciting new era of storytelling via the Disney+ streaming service, which is already paying dividends in terms of adding depth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The service's first exclusive Marvel property,WandaVision, earned rave reviews for its unique style of storytelling, and the same already appears to be the case for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, premiering next week.

In addition to furthering the in-universe plot, Marvel Studios is also using Disney+'s services to give fans a sneak peek into their process of bringing the story to life, largely with the newly announced Assembled series. The first episode of the series is now available to stream, giving an inside look at the production process for WandaVision after its nine-episode run concluded last week.

Looking more closely at the details for this Disney+ show, fans have plenty to look forward to for Assembled's upcoming future.

ALL OF PHASE 4 WILL SEEMINGLY BE FEATURED IN ASSEMBLED

Marvel Studios has officially released the first episode of the Assembled behind-the-scenes series on Disney+, with the first entry's focus on the production of WandaVision.

In the "Details" section of its page on Disney+, it's announced that this series will be utilized for a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel Studios' first film of Phase 4, Black Widow, specifically mentioning the film's star Scarlett Johansson. Plans are revealed for future entries featuring "productions such as WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki via exclusive on-set footage.":

"Marvel Studios ASSEMBLED - ASSEMBLED is a comprehensive series of documentary-style specials streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios' thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Journey behind-the-scenes of productions such as WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki via exclusive on-set footage. Join filmmakers and stars like Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner as they detail the genesis of the Black Widow film, and the Hawkeye series. ASSEMBLED is an immersive, and in-depth examination of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

MARVEL IS GOING FULL ASSEMBLED

When news first came announcing the Assembled series for Disney+, fans immediately wondered if the project would continue into more properties after WandaVision. Thankfully, those questions seem to be answered after the show finally brought its first full episode to the streaming service.

Taking into account that Black Widow was specifically mentioned in this release, this should be something incredibly exciting for fans to look forward to when the movie does come to theaters. While most blockbuster movies usually have behind-the-scenes featurettes arrive closer to their in-home releases, this seems like the start of a new trend for Marvel Studios will all of its properties.

Scarlett Johansson's name being included in these details should be particularly fun for fans after her first solo movie within the MCU. Serving as a producer along with starring in the film, she should have plenty of insightful information to divulge in this movie's Assembled episode, and it will hopefully arrive not long after the movie does in theaters.

With all the properties mentioned in the description, it seems likely that this will be the norm for every new MCU movie or TV show that releases. The only exception may be Spider-Man: No Way Home due to Sony owning the character's rights, but fans are surely hoping for plenty of material from other sources on that major team-up epic.

If the timing is similar for the rest of the Phase 4 entries as it was for WandaVision, there will likely be a new episode roughly a week or two after each new title debuts or concludes its Disney+ run. MCU fans' dreams of having a new piece of Marvel content every week of the year may be even closer to reality with this news.

For now, fans can enjoy the first episode of Assembled on Disney+, featuring the MCU series WandaVision.