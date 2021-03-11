WandaVision: New Set Footage of Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn & More Revealed For Marvel Documentary

WandaVision has come to a close, but that doesn't mean that fans have seen all that the series has to offer.

Since "The Series Finale," cast and crew have spoken about the hit Marvel Studios series extensively, including that the show's final episode was rewritten the most out of the story's chapters. In addition to the changes, there were several scenes that had to be cut according to director Matt Shakman.

As for the future of a certain Vision, show creator Jac Schaeffer had a lot to say about where the white version of the character could end up and the interesting challenge of a double Vision face-off.

In addition to the press and buzz following the show's finale, Disney+ subscribers will also be treated to a documentary about the making of the Elizabeth Olsen-led show. Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of WandaVision will provide viewers with an all-access pass into the series' behind-the-scenes goodies.

Now, a new teaser has been released to drum up hype for the special's imminent release...

SNEAK PEEK AT WANDAVISION'S BEHIND-THE-SCENES

In a report from Rolling Stone, a new preview has been released for the upcoming Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of WandaVision.

Brand-new footage from the making of the show has been provided in the sneak peek, opening with the first official look at WandaVision's black and white sets in full color. Director Matt Shakman notes the historic nature of the series, welcoming the in-studio audience to the "first live-sitcom taping in Marvel Studios history."

Leading stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany seem to have as much chemistry off-camera as they do on the small screen itself. The Vision actor says that he hasn't "been in front of a live audience since 1884," which Olsen joking replies with "Oh, is that right?"

With footage now in color, there are also a few hues that may seem a bit peculiar. For the first time, fans can now look in awe at Bettany in blue face makeup for Vision.

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Talking over more behind-the-scenes goodies like the making of Wanda's 1950s-era special effects and the Scarlet Witch's magic costume from the 1960s, Elizabeth Olsen praises the meticulous planning of the MCU: "When you're on these big films and you get all these pieces moving, it feels really special."

More footage provides off-camera looks at Evan Peters' 'Quicksilver,' Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau suited up, and Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, who seems to be amping it up for her witchy portrayal. At one point, Hahn lets out a hearty "Spoiler Alert!" in reference to her character's identity.

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Other moments are also seen of Vision versus White Vision and a comparison shot of Wanda flying over Westview to close out the preview.

The full teaser can be viewed below:

Watch the first trailer for ‘ASSEMBLED: THE MAKING OF #WANDAVISION’ 🚨



Original Special Streaming Tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Q2OZfP0VVg — cosmic (@cosmic_marvel) March 11, 2021

ALL-ACCESS PASS TO WESTVIEW'S INNER WORKINGS

It is always incredibly exciting to see what goes into the makings of a Marvel Studios project, and WandaVision almost takes this to a new level.

One factor that contributes to this is that the first two episodes were completely monochromatic. Seeing all the costumes and sets in full color puts them in a completely new perspective, especially the blue face paint for Vision.

The "Spoiler Alert" line from Kathryn Hahn is interesting, as it is unclear whether this is an off-hand comment from the actress about her character or if this is an alternate take for the "Agatha All Along" sequence. Hahn's only non-sung line in the musical number is in reference to the death of Sparky, but perhaps there may have been another version where she would have been more vocal throughout.

If Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is anything to go by, this upcoming WandaVision special should be an exciting peek behind the curtain for Marvel fans everywhere.

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of WandaVision releases on March 12, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.