WandaVision: Set Photos Show Elizabeth Olsen's New Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany's Vision & More

WandaVision has reached its endgame by showcasing the full-blown transformation of Wanda Maximoff into the Scarlet Witch. The character's transition into the Chaos Magic-infused magic user will no doubt change the landscape of the MCU, and the series serves as the primer for that narrative to unfold in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

At this point, it's no secret that the inaugural MCU offering under the Disney+ banner is a resounding success, mainly due to the show's unique approach of featuring sitcoms as well as the positive reception from fans and critics on social media. Given that, many fans are curious about how Marvel Studios pulled it off.

It seems that fans got their wish due to the arrival of Marvel Studios' Assembled. This documentary special essentially takes a deep dive into the creative process of every MCU project in Phase 4, and WandaVision is the first on the list.

Now, a fresh look at the newly-released episode of Assembled has surfaced online.

AN IMPRESSIVE BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK AT WANDAVISION

Marvel Studios officially released four new stills from the first episode of Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, showing off the behind-the-scenes secrets of the hit MCU series.

Elizabeth Olsen looks stunning as the MCU's Scarlet Witch in this newly-released still from Assembled.

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness smiles at the camera while filming a key moment from WandaVision.

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Paul Bettany transforms into White Vision in this official still from Assembled.

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Randall Park's Jimmy Woo and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau prepare to film a scene in this official still from Assembled.

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

ASSEMBLED ADDS INTERESTING TIDBITS TO WANDAVISION

In many ways, this latest batch of behind-the-scenes photos from WandaVision should serve as a fitting reminder of the hard work of the cast and crew of the series. On top of that, the recent documentary special is the perfect showcase for the impressive CGI and practical effects that were integrated into the Marvel series, and the images above provide a glimpse of that element.

It's no secret that the pandemic caused a major setback for WandaVision, but it's safe to say that the show didn't falter. While plans were ultimately changed (such as the potential appearance of Doctor Strange in the finale), the Elizabeth Olsen-project still defied expectations, considering the integration of sitcoms into a superhero-based franchise like the MCU.

Olsen's performance was top-notch in WandaVision, and interviews with the actress that were featured in Assembled provide added context about her preparations for the role. In addition, the bond between cast members while filming was also shown, giving viewers a sneak peek of the camaraderie from the actors that evolved throughout the nine-episode run of the series.

Paul Bettany's passion for playing Vision is evident, and this was further amplified by the actor's dedication to incorporate prosthetics and long hours of makeup. If anything, Assembled managed to capture this captivatingly.

Overall, the informative nature of Assembled is pushed to the forefront courtesy of the show's very first special for WandaVision, and it will be interesting to find out how other Marvel projects will be featured down the line.