Marvel Studios' What If...? Disney+ Show Will Still Release This Summer

Marvel Studios is kicking off its run on Disney+ in impressive fashion, thanks to its first two exclusive streaming series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This will continue through the rest of the year, and the franchise’s theatrical bread and butter will return in July with the long-awaited release of Black Widow.

Before Scarlett Johansson’s first MCU solo film, the first few episodes of Tom Hiddleston’s solo Loki series will begin streaming in mid-June. That means the last six months of the year will house releases for seven stories within Phase 4, bringing an overwhelmingly amazing amount of content for MCU fans to enjoy every week.

Included in this bunch will be the MCU’s first animated series What If...?, which appears to be sticking to its original scheduling plan...

SUMMER DEBUT CONFIRMED FOR WHAT IF...?

Marvel

An official release from Disney confirmed that Marvel Studios’ What If...? will keep its originally planned Summer 2021 release timeframe, although no release date was specified.

The synopsis remains as follows:

“What If…?” flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ in summer 2021, Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles”

MARVEL GOES ANIMATED THIS SUMMER

Marvel is taking this franchise in a new direction with its first fully animated endeavor, which will show stories from the Infinity Saga with some notable changes. Some of these stories include the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa becoming Star-Lord and Peggy Carter becoming Captain Britain, all narrated by Jeffrey Wright’s Watcher.

In terms of its start date, it will almost certainly have to come after the full run for Loki and its respective episode of Marvel’s Assembled featuring behind-the-scenes work. With at least seven weeks to account for, that would likely put this series’ premiere date sometime around either July 30 or August 6, but it will be an exciting arrival no matter when it comes.

Another intriguing thing to watch out for will be within the plot itself since it was initially intended to debut after 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Even though the show is mostly set to revisit the MCU’s first 23 films, there could be some Phase 4 insanity on the way in terms of canon material.

What If...? will debut on Disney+ in Summer 2021.