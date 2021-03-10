Benedict Cumberbatch Plays Coy on Spider-Man 3, Praises Doctor Strange 2's Sam Raimi

In an alternate world, Marvel fans are getting ready to experience Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness very soon, as the film was originally set to release in May 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 delays, the film is now a year away as its release is set for March 2022.

Marvel fans will see Benedict Cumberbatch return to the role of the Sorcerer Supreme before then when the hero stars alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Both of Strange's upcoming appearances will connect directly to the plot of the recently concluded WandaVision, meaning the next Doctor Strange story has already been set in motion with Scarlet Witch returning for the sequel.

Little is known about the Doctor Strange sequel's plot as a whole, but it's set to take Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and America Chavez on a multiverse exploration story through different worlds.

As always happens when Marvel actors promote other projects, Benedict Cumberbatch has discussed his two upcoming MCU appearances while praising director Sam Raimi.

DOCTOR STRANGE STAR PRAISES SEQUEL'S DIRECTOR SAM RAIMI

In an interview with Collider discussing his latest film The Courier, Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch has briefly spoken on his upcoming MCU appearances in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Benedict Cumberbatch played coy on his reported return to the role of the Sorcerer Supreme in Spider-Man: No Way Home, saying “yes and no” when asked to give any details on the film.

While he avoided giving any specifics, the actor hinted towards the progress of the production of the Spider-Man sequel, confirming he has been shooting the film “since before Christmas.” The MCU actor described the “long shoot” of the film while praising the pandemic precautions being taken:

“We're well into-- we've been shooting since before Christmas, and it's a long shoot, not least because of all the restrictions and the amazing amount of sacrifice being made in this bizarro world. But it's working, and I feel really safe on set, it's incredible.”

The Oscar-nominated actor gave high praise to the sequel's director Sam Raimi who he describes as an “incredible force, especially in this genre,” referring to Raimi's horror background that will inspire the film:

“Sam, amazing. He's so collaborative. God, he comes with the baggage of an icon. He's an incredible force, especially in this genre. But he's so humble, he's so nice, he's so appreciative, you really wanna serve him. And boy, when he's happy, you know you've done something right. He's so good at getting you there and getting it there. It's been a very, very collaborative process, this one.”

The British actor went on to describe the more “creative” feel of the sequel compared to the previous origin story or the first film and the “beasts that were the Avengers films”:

“Our origin stories, I guess, and obviously the beasts that were the Avengers films to be a part of were a thrill, but you're kind of just along for the ride. You do the best with what you've already got given to do. The second time around, there's a bit more of, 'So, what do you want to do, and how do we go about solving this?' So it feels very creative. Scarily so, sometimes.”

MARVEL'S MULTIVERSE STORY BEGINS

Robert Downey Jr previously featured in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but only had a minor mentor role in the story. It seems as if Cumberbatch is in for a much bigger role in No Way Home, with the actor having been shooting for several months now.

It's fairly obvious the upcoming Spider-Man film is a multiverse story, given the involvement of Spider-Man villains from previous franchises and rumors of past wall-crawlers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield making a return. With threats from across the multiverse coming to take on Spider-Man in the sequel, it's clear Peter Parker will be needing Strange's help to understand and handle the threats.

After that, it won't be long before the Doctor Strange sequel hits theaters just a few months later. Having helmed Tobey Maguire's original Spider-Man trilogy, Raimi is no stranger to the superhero game. As the film is set to incorporate horror elements, director Sam Raimi is a perfect choice as he has produced a multitude of films in the spooky genre in his time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters this Christmas, followed by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 24, 2022.