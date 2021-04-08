Black Widow: Movie Rating Teases Violence & Language

Now that Marvel Studios' upcoming Black Widow film has secured a July 9 release date, marketing for the movie is back in full swing.

In the last few weeks, the Scarlett Johannson-led film has been pushed to the masses with a new trailer. Alongside the announcement of its long-awaited theatrical debut, Marvel Studios also announced that Black Widow will be streaming on Disney+ via Premier Access for an additional fee.

Since footage from the solo blockbuster was shown before its original release date of May 2020, fans have gotten multiple glimpses at the wide array of action Black Widow will feature. This should come as no surprise considering Natasha Romanoff's exciting (and dangerous) past.

Now, with just three months until Marvel Studios' return to theaters, Black Widow's official rating has been unveiled...

BLACK WIDOW BRINGING ACTION AND THEATRICS

According to Exhibitor Relations Co. on Twitter, run by Senior Box Office Analyst Jeff Bock, the Scarlett Johansson-starring Black Widow is rated PG-13 "for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material."

The full tweet can be seen below:

Marvel's BLACK WIDOW is finally a picture lock. Just in time for its release in May...er...July.



Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) April 7, 2021

A GRAND RETURN FOR THE MCU IN THEATERS

As aforementioned, it should come as little to no surprise that Black Widow is set to be one of Marvel Studio's most action-packed affairs.

From flashbacks to Natasha's Red Room days to a long-awaited explanation of what happened in Budapest between the Russian spy and her eventual SHIELD partner, Clint Barton, the first film of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will surely have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Considering Marvel Studios' backstory with "(some) language," as infamously dubbed by Tony Stark in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, it'll be interesting to see the trope potentially continue in Black Widow. Whether in a comedic or non-comedic sense, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha never falls short of a sly quip, and her playful banter with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova has already been showcased in released footage.

As for "thematic material," the umbrella is pretty wide. It's already been confirmed that Black Widow will explore themes of abuse regarding Natasha's, Yelena's, and other women's past in the Red Room, so likely, that is where this part of the rating stems from. It could also cover the shaky family foundation between Natasha and her former Russian troupe.

Nonetheless, fans will have a lot to digest when Black Widow hits big and small screens alike in the coming months.

Black Widow debuts in theaters and streams simultaneously on Disney+ via Premier Access on July 9, 2021.