Tom Holland Teases Spider-Man 3: No Way Home Announcement on Social Media

Multiple co-stars celebrated Tom Holland's birthday recently, with Jake Gyllenhaal posting a bloody photo of the two of them together and Zendaya sharing one with Holland playfully flipping off the camera. Many fans had expected something big to be released relating to Spider-Man on Tom Holland's birthday, but nothing came aside from the typical celebrations.

However, there has been more evidence that marketing for Spider-Man: No Way Home will begin soon, with various Sony-affiliated social media accounts receiving updates related to the film.

In a new video released by Tom Holland, the actor further implies that such a marketing push will happen soon.

BIRTHDAY TEASE FROM TOM HOLLAND

Via Marvelous Realm, Tom Holland recently posted a video on his Instagram stories about his "wonderful" birthday with his friends and thanked fans for their support. Before ending the video, Holland said that he hoped "I'll have some cool stuff to show you," specifying Spider-Man:

"I'll see you soon. Hopefully, I'll have some cool stuff to show you. Some Spider-Man stuff, some Uncharted stuff soon, which will be cool, but I really appreciate it, and I'll speak to you soon."

HINTING AT A TEASER FOR SPIDER-MAN?

Ever since the first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings released on the birthday of its star Simu Liu, many fans had wrongly assumed the same would happen with Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, some have reported that the trailer for the Spider-Man threequel could still be released in June, as early as the tenth.

Considering how much from the movie has already been leaked, both by entertainment outlets and the actors themselves, it seems apparent that the multiversal aspect of No Way Home is the worst kept secret in Hollywood. Whether the film's first trailer will spell this out is another question, since general audiences aren't as likely to look for spoilers and leaks as fans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to release in theaters on December 17, 2021.