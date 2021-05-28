Spider-Man 3: Evidence Points To Marketing Push Coming For Tom Holland's MCU Sequel

The rumor mill around Spider-Man: No Way Home has been unprecedented.

Emma Stone was recently asked about possibly returning to her role as Gwen Stacy in the film. This is on top of Alfred Molina confirming that he will return as Doc Ock, Jamie Foxx reportedly returning as Electro, and Doctor Strange playing a key role; all signs point to this being a multiverse-jumping adventure.

The possibility of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning as their respective Spider-Man roles has got comic book movie fans buzzing. Garfield denied the rumors but added on "never say never."

Angourie Rice, who plays Betty Brandt in the Tom Holland-led Spidey films, recently said, "The way that Marvel protects the story is beyond anything I’ve ever experienced."

Details of the plot still remain unclear, and an inevitable trailer is sure to light the internet on fire.

Now, new evidence from Sony Pictures points to marketing for the film beginning soon.

SONY PREPPING FOR SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME TRAILER

Sony Pictures recently updated a variety of its social media and YouTube accounts with Spider-Man: No Way Home banners. These include Sony Pictures Teens, Sony Pictures Deutschland, Germany, Austria, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

YouTube

Sony has other big titles like Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Ghostbusters: Afterlife set to release before No Way Home this year, and typically their social media banners get updated to promote each respective project. As such, these No Way Home banners are an indication that a Spidey trailer or poster is coming sooner rather than later.

It is important to note that the main Sony Pictures Twitter account has not changed to No Way Home yet.

TOM HOLLAND BIRTHDAY TRAILER?

On April 19 of this year, Marvel Studios surprise-released the first official Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings teaser trailer. This led many fans to speculate that Sony and Marvel will drop the first official poster or teaser of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Tom Holland's upcoming 25th birthday on June 1.

This would be 199 days before the release of Holland's third solo film. For reference, Spider-Man: Far From Home's first teaser was dropped 168 days before its July 2 release date in 2019. More recently, Eternals just shared its first trailer last week, 165 days before its November 5 release date.

Celebrating Holland's quarter-century birthday with a mind-blowing Spider-Man trailer seems too good to be true. This would be an aggressively early start to official marketing, but with all the rumors busting at the seams, this would be a great way to give fans a better idea of the film.

If June 1 comes and goes with no teaser, look out for it sometime in June as Sony could position the trailer to play before F9 on June 25 and Marvel Studios' Black Widow on July 9.

As people continue to venture out to the theaters, excitement is sure to build for the theater-only release of No Way Home on December 17.