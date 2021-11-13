Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumor Reveals When Next Trailer Finally Releases

If the biggest mystery surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home is how many Spideys will appear in this multiversal tale, the second has to be when the film's second trailer will drop.

The first trailer for the Tom Holland-led threequel shattered records upon its debut in August, but much of the marketing since then has largely focused on a single scene and the presence of Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Alfred Molina's Doc Ock.

Now, just weeks away from No Way Home's December 19 release, fans finally have a better idea of when Marvel and Sony will finally drop that long-awaited second trailer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer 2's Expected Release Window

Marvel

Ready for even more news, Marvel fans?

According to reliable scooper Daniel Richtman, the highly-anticipated second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to debut next week. At this time, the exact date is currently unknown; however, previous reports have confirmed that the trailer will not drop on Monday, November 15, 2021.

To date, Richtman has been an accurate source for No Way Home news. Most recently, he was correct in reporting the timeline for the reveal of the film's poster.

This new report follows news that No Way Home's Los Angeles red carpet premiere will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, the same week as the movie's theatrical release on Friday, December 17.

Sony's Spider-Man Marketing Strategy

While many expected the second trailer to be released along with Marvel's Eternals, it's worth noting that Sony's Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to premiere next week and will likely have No Way Home's trailer attached.

Once again, it's important to remember that, unlike other Marvel films, the comic book studio shares Spider-Man with Sony; and while fans have complained about Sony's lack of marketing, Spidey's home studio has used the upcoming threequel to its full advantage in terms of marketing Venom: Let There Be Carnage and, most recently, Morbius.

While the wait has been long and painful for Spidey fans, the lack of information and footage has been almost a positive for the film in that it's kept the conversation going. The problem, however, is that the silence from the studio, coupled with fan curiosity, has contributed to a record of leaks and spoilers.

Hopefully, Spider-Man: No Way Home's second trailer, and the film itself, will break the mold and debut without any further leaks ahead of that much-anticipated December 17, 2021 release date.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to swing into theaters on December 17, 2021.