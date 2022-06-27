MCU Boss Teases Thor's Next Evolution In Future Projects

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth solo movie for Chris Hemsworth's titular Asgardian, marking the first time that an MCU hero has received such an achievement. As a result, fans are wondering if the upcoming sequel is the last time they will see the God of Thunder in the MCU. The arrival of Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor could potentially spell concern among viewers on that front, mainly because the franchise now has two Thors in the mix.

Despite that, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige shared that they are "excited" about Hemsworth's MCU future, saying that he can't wait to witness "how he keeps evolving this complex character." Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, who reinvigorated the Thor franchise in Ragnarok, previously addressed if he will return in a potential fifth film, admitting that he hasn't even thought of that, considering how difficult they are to make.

Now, another comment about Thor's future has emerged, teasing that more stories will arrive.

What's Next After Thor 4? Marvel Boss Responds

Marvel

During Thor: Love and Thunder's virtual press conference, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed Thor's future after the MCU sequel.

When asked what he envisions for Thor after his battle with Gorr in Love and Thunder, Feige pointed out that Marvel Comics could hold the key to mapping what's next for the God of Thunder:

“Well, there are these things called comic books that have a lot of stories in them, and that’s where all of our stories come from. And the question is, ‘Have you told all the great Thor stories from the comics in movies?’ Uh, the answer is no. There are lots of them."

The Marvel boss then teased that Thor has "plenty of other incarnations" in the comics that could be used as inspiration for the character's future:

"I’ve always said our interest in making additional stories is somewhat about continuing the character. [However], it’s almost entirely about continuing the experience with the actor... I think of all of our cast, not as their individual characters, but as the Marvel players who within that character can grow and evolve and change. And if we look at the comics as our guide, there are plenty of other incarnations of Thor that we've yet to see.”

Meanwhile, a reporter asked Thor star Chris Hemsworth if he still had the same feeling playing the character when he first started. While saying that "there's obviously a familiarity," the MCU veteran revealed that the fact that the character "changed so dramatically over the years" helped him to have fun during his portrayal:

"Yeah, there's obviously a familiarity, the obvious points. But he has changed so dramatically over the years as I have, and that's what's been half the fun. As the character's evolved, I've had different opinions, and we've sort of melded and crossed paths, and so on. The origin story is, I think, is not the easiest, but it's the most obvious one. And there's a set of rules and guidelines I feel like you sort of have to stick to, and it's familiar and it works, and it's relatable to people. After that is the challenge: How do you recreate the character, what can you do different each time? And the luxury has been working with different directors, different cast, and they all bring out something very different in you. As Taika said, I feel like the character has probably become more me, I hope in a fun way."

A previous rumor revealed that Love and Thunder is not the last time that fans will see Chris Hemsworth's Marvel hero.

Which New Version of Thor Will Appear in Phase 5?

Kevin Feige's latest comments clearly indicate that the MCU is not yet done with Thor. Mighty Thor's debut in Love and Thunder could serve as a sign of things to come for the franchise, as future installments could explore other versions while also drastically changing Chris Hemsworth's Marvel hero.

Director Taika Waititi already revealed that he doesn't think that Mighty Thor will replace Thor, saying that he's "not privy to any plans Marvel has for the future, but [he doesn't] think that’s the case.” The same thing could ultimately happen if other versions of Thor arrive in the future.

It's possible that the long-awaited live-action debut for Beta Ray Bill could happen after Love and Thunder. The character, who was first teased during Thor: Ragnarok as an Easter egg, has long been on the fans' radar and Marvel rumor mills. The horse-headed Korbonite alien's fan-favorite status might eventually lead to an MCU appearance.

Meanwhile, there are other Variants of Thor in Marvel Comics that could be considered in the franchise's future. From Old King Thor to a Thor who's a herald of Galactus - the possibilities are endless for the Avenger.

Although Hemsworth expressed concern that fan enthusiasm for his character may be "waning," the potential of seeing more versions of his portrayal of Thor combined with his willingness to return is clearly a positive sign of things to come.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to premiere in theaters on July 8.