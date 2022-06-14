Thor 5: Taika Waititi Dodges Question About His Marvel Future

Largely thanks to director Taika Waititi, Marvel Studios is about to add the fourth chapter to Thor's solo story with Thor: Love and Thunder, releasing in just a few weeks. Following Avengers: Endgame in 2019, Chris Hemsworth's future with the franchise was uncertain, but his hero now appears set to be an important piece in Marvel's immediate future.

Waititi's work on 2017's Thor: Ragnarok thrust him into the mainstream spotlight as he brought his unique brand of comedy and emotion to the MCU, delivering one of the franchise's most beloved solo movies. He made such an impact that he was able to make Love and Thunder a reality after Marvel didn't have it on the books whatsoever, and it's now one of the most anticipated movies of the summer.

With Thor now about to star in his fourth solo adventure, the next question is whether the franchise will gain a fifth outing in the next few years amongst everything new on the way. Thanks to a recent chat with the director as he promotes his latest Marvel Studios blockbuster, even he isn't exactly sure about the answer to that question.

Taika Waititi Plays Coy About Thor 5

Marvel

During an interview with Fandango, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi discussed the potential of making a fifth film centered around the God of Thunder.

When asked about the idea of his movies becoming a complete trilogy, Waititi admitted that he hasn't even thought of that, considering how difficult they are to make. He hilariously noted how often he's been lured back into projects that he only imagined doing one time, joking about both the money and the Oscar potential that comes with them:

“I haven’t thought about it as part of a new trilogy, because every time I make a film, I think, ‘I’m never doing that again…’ because they’re just too hard. There’s any film and I’ve done it eight times now. Eight times I’ve said, ‘I think I’m just going to pack it in. I had a good run.’ And then sure enough get lured back in with a Yankee dollar. Lured back in by them cookies… and them Oscars.”

Moving specifically to Love and Thunder, Waititi shared how many "touching" moments are seen throughout the plot and how much emotion comes through with this new adventure:

“This film definitely, I’m not gonna go on about love too much, but I keep thinking about those moments in this film. There are moments in this film that I think are very touching. Whether your film is for people to be swept away on this adventure and escape and laugh and have fun, but also to feel something, and I think this film is quite emotional as well.”

He also reflected on the love he's seen for the franchise from fans, particularly after so many weren't expecting much from him when he signed on to direct Thor: Ragnarok. He explained how he and Chris Hemsworth both "wanted to do something different" and deliver something that satisfied the crew and viewers alike:

“It’s quite amazing. When I first got Ragnarok, there were a few people who were like ‘Who’s this guy? He’s gonna ruin everything!’ And I was like, ‘That’s the point. I’m coming in to break it and make it in a new way.’ And there was a lot of love after that, which was great, but it was also a collaboration, a joint effort. Marvel wanted to do something different, which is why they brought me in. Chris wanted to do something different, I wanted to do something different, and I guess we all just thought ‘What do we want out of this film and it’s try and satisfy that want and that need.’”

Waititi Unsure About Future After Thor 4

With this new movie, Thor becomes the first hero in MCU history to star in four different solo movies, and there are no definitive plans for any other non-Avengers franchise to get that distinction. However, predicting Thor 5 could be a tall order at the moment, especially with Thor 4 still waiting to make its debut in theaters.

If anybody could succeed with a potential fifth solo movie, it would certainly be Taika Waititi, who's become one of the MCU's most successful directors after revitalizing the God of Thunder. Throw in his critical success with his Oscar awards and the passion he has for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, and he's someone that fans can't bet against with this evolving story.

While Waititi remains one of the busiest men in Hollywood, already set to take on a Star Wars movie in the next couple of years, his ties to Marvel remain strong.

Should Waititi come up with a great idea for another solo Thor movie after Love and Thunder makes its mark, there are no indications that Marvel wouldn't listen to his pitch and take it into heavy consideration. But for now, the director remains appreciative of the opportunities he's already had over the past five years, and he hopes to make his upcoming release the best it can be.

Thor: Love and Thunder will debut in theaters on July 8.