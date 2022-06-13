Disney Releases 10 New Official Posters for Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder, whose tickets have just gone on sale, has a special honor: it's the first MCU hero to get a fourth solo film. Chris Evans' Captain America: Civil War was his third and final, while Robert Downey Jr. hasn't had a solo Iron Man film since 2013's Iron Man 3. Needless to say, fans had no idea what to expect from the Taika Waititi project. Even after two trailers, it's hard to make out how the adventure is set to go down.

On one hand, the movie looks extremely vibrant and full of life. Additionally, everyone looks to be having lots of fun in Waititi's crazy world—especially Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who looks quite fitting as the Mighty Thor.

Then there's Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, who looks ready to tear it all down. It's hard to imagine Portman's Jane and Hemsworth's Odinson are going to be having a happy reunion for very long.

Ahead of the film's release in a few weeks, Marvel has revealed a slew of new vibrant posters for the upcoming project.

New Love and Thunder Posters

Marvel Studios and Disney have released brand new character posters for their upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth's titular God of Thunder comes into the spotlight wielding his now-iconic Stormbreaker weapon.

Jane Foster's God of Thunder takes in the lighting and thunder as she holds the formerly shattered Mjolnir.

Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher stands menacingly against a foreboding backdrop of a blood-red sky, and it honestly looks pretty scary.

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie stands tall as the King of New Asgard, wielding her classic sword in her right hand.

Korg, Taika Waititi's lovable rock, looks ready to take on the world.

Russell Crowe's Zeus is featured in his own poster, holding one of his iconic lightning bolts as he stands tall over Olympus.

The final character poster showcases Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjostr, Thor's magic goats.

The IMAX poster celebrates how the movie was filmed for the format, as Gorr the God Butcher lurks behind the titular heroes, ready to strike at any moment.

Real D 3D's poster focuses on showcasing the depth of Chris Hemsworth's muscles to audiences—a marketing strategy that will undoubtedly work for many viewers.

Dolby Cinema's poster is the most vibrant of the bunch and has Zen Thor front and center.

When it comes to vibrant colors, however, Screen X steals the show—there's even a hint of some Ragnarok green to Thor's left.

Gorr to Shatter the Love and Thunder?

Based on the marketing alone, there's a very good chance Thor: Love and Thunder will be one of the most vibrant and colorful adventures the MCU has ever seen. This isn't all too surprising given how Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok may currently hold that spot, and the director mentioned how this next one is everything dialed up even more.

Despite the vibrancy, Bale's Gorr is still out to take away all that happiness. Even his scenes, or at least some of them, are in black and white. Hopefully, the titular love between Jane Foster and Thor Odinson isn't shattered thanks to the God Butcher's crusade.

Fans only have a few weeks to go before the movie is finally here. Hopefully, it's able to live up to all the hype and anticipation—something that sadly doesn't seem to have been the case for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.