Marvel Confirms Valkyrie's Special New Title In the MCU

The cosmic branch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set for a stretch of the spotlight over the next two years. Before 2023 drops The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 back-to-back, the MCU returns to space this July with Thor: Love and Thunder. While this sequel marks Chris Hemsworth's ninth appearance as the God of Thunder, it's only the second or third MCU entry for the majority of his supporting cast.

Among those sophomore players is Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, who suits up in the white and silver for her second Thor film and her third Marvel Studios production overall.

Valkyrie has made leaps since fans were first introduced to the Pegasus-riding hero in Thor: Ragnarok. In the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, Thor passes the throne of what's left of Asgard to Valkyrie before departing Earth alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel Studios

While informal, Thor's gesture is as "serious" as the God of Thunder claimed.

All Hail King Valkyrie

Long may she reign.

As revealed by new LEGO sets, Thor: Love and Thunder is set to officially rebrand Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie into Asgardian royalty.

LEGO

When Thor remarks "they already have one" about the Asgardian people needing a king, he was speaking literally. This LEGO set reveals Thompson will be known as "King Valkyrie" moving forward.

LEGO

King Valkyrie stands alongside returning players like Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Taika Waititi's Korg, as well as the rebranded Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor and the debuting Gorr the God Butcher, portrayed by Christian Bale.

New Asgard's New King

While the foundations of the mythological planet have been destroyed, Asgard lives on in Norway. New Asgard may not have retained the original world's regal color palette, but it still has that warrior spirit that sets it apart from other civilizations in the MCU. A big reason for that is who they have leading the charge.

Officially utilizing Valkyrie as New Asgard's king gives the young character plenty of narrative to play with moving forward. Despite being introduced as a supporting player, evolving Valkyrie into a position of power puts her on the same playing field as Thor come Love and Thunder.

Valkyrie's royal role also clarifies where fans will find her come July. Thor: Love and Thunder promises to venture across the galaxy, but given Valkyrie's responsibilities in New Asgard, a good chunk of this film's runtime will likely be spent on Earth. This LEGO set specifically puts the five characters on an "Asgard Tour," indicating the civilization's new home will become a tourist attraction.

Just as Okoye envisioned a "Starbucks" in Wakanda, Valkyrie may be seeing the appeal of westernizing her culture.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8, 2022.