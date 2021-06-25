Avengers: Endgame: Leaked LEGO Set Shows Thor & Korg's New Asgard Home

The next saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has begun, starting with WandaVision back in January and continuing at the moment with Loki airing on Disney+. There's certainly a lot to look forward to with Marvel having just dropped a brand-new Shang-Chi trailer—not to mention both Black Widow and What if...? being right around the corner.

While Phase 4 has just started, fans never can truly forget about everything that could be before. How could they? The once-in-a-lifetime experience that was Avengers: Endgame is hard to let go of.

It seems like Marvel knows this as the studio recently launched an Infinity Saga line of merchandise. There has been stuff like tons of new Marvel Legends figures, plenty of LEGO sets, and more.

Well, now fans can have another look at an upcoming LEGO set adapting one of the new locations seen in Avengers: Endgame.

THOR AND KORG'S LEGO HOME

Thanks to a leaked picture from Brick Fanatics, a new catalog shows fans a look at an upcoming Marvel set featuring one of the new locations introduced in Avengers: Endgame.

That location is Thor and Korg's home in New Asgard. The Instagram post of the leaked LEGO set photo can be seen below:

The set depicts Bro Thor's messy residence just moments before Hulk and Rocket showed up on their doorstep. The set includes LEGO minifigs of Thor, Korg, and Miek as they play a game on the TV.

Avengers: Endgame

It's also worth noting that this set is likely part of the recently launched Infinity Saga line of Marvel products.

LEGO COLLECTORS, REJOICE

There's no denying that this is a pretty neat LEGO set, especially as it shows off a rather unique location that one wouldn't think to see on its own. But, it's great that Marvel did create it as it will no doubt be a great addition to any fan's collection.

Of course, this is likely to not be the last Infinity Saga LEGO set fans will see—not by a long shot. There are a bunch more characters and locations that LEGO could pull from, such as a set depicting the events at Vormir or the Mysterio illusion sequence in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

At the very least, this set is likely a reminder of how badly fans want to see Thor's next adventure, Thor: Love and Thunder. The film seems completely stacked with talent, and the scope is shaping up to be the biggest of his previous solo films. And, of course, it'll also be funnier.