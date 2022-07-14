Brie Larson Just Revealed Her Stunning New Captain Marvel Costume (Photos)

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves forward, new and returning characters alike continue to be thrust into the spotlight after the game-changing events of the Infinity Saga. Leading the way in this charge is Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, who not only has her own solo sequel coming next year but also had a major influence on the latest Disney+ release in the MCU as well.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of Ms. Marvel.

Marvel Studios delivered quite the shocking moment when Episode 6 of Ms. Marvel ended on a major cliffhanger, seemingly having Kamala Khan teleported to another location and switching places with her longtime idol. Brie Larson's Carol Danvers wound up crashing through Kamala's closet door before staring at her surroundings and trying to figure out why these bedroom walls were filled with tributes and pictures of her.

This marks Larson's second appearance in Phase 4 of the MCU after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, setting her up for a wild adventure in next year's The Marvels alongside Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan. And as has been the case for Larson over the last few years, it came with a whole new look for the Cosmic Avenger this time around.

Captain Marvel Gets a New Look in Ms. Marvel

The mid-credits scene from Episode 6 of Ms. Marvel brought Brie Larson's Carol Danvers back to Earth, complete with her fourth new costume in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The design of the costume is largely similar to what fans have seen over the heroine's three-year tenure in the MCU so far, particularly with the color scheme.

A couple of new things to point out are her new hairdo, which comes with partial braids on the left side of her head, and shorter sleeves on her top that leave the lower parts of her arms exposed. She also has what appear to be golden gauntlets on her wrists below the classic fingerless blue gloves she's worn in past costumes.

On top of that, her pants and boots are now entirely blue except for a small design on the back and front of the top of her boots. There is also a little bit of gold on her belt, although blue is the most eye-catching color in this design along with the small portion of red on her shoulders above the Kree insignia.

This look is quite different than her first suit from 2019's Captain Marvel, which took its design almost directly from the Marvel Comics pages. That costume featured more intricate markings on the legs along with a red belt, plus it had full red gauntlets going up her forearms and more red on her shoulders.

This suit was largely the same one that Larson used at the start of Avengers: Endgame, although there was more gold than red on her shoulders. The Kree symbol on her chest also appeared to be stretched out a little more during her first mission with the Avengers, and her hair was longer here than it was in Ms. Marvel.

Carol then flew into the final battle of Avengers: Endgame with a brand new look after five years away from Earth. This time, the blue of her suit was on her shoulders and gauntlets while the red came through on the rest of the outfit, and she appeared to have more protection in her mid-section as well.

For her first Phase 4 appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Carol's costume looked largely similar to the one she donned in Endgame. This time, however, she grew out her hair to almost the length it was in Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel Ready for Epic Comeback

Even with such a short MCU tenure under her belt so far, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel has built an extensive collection of costumes she's donned since 2019. The red and blue color scheme comes through once again in this new look just as it has in her first three MCU appearances, and even though there are some slight differences, the look evokes the essence of the comics.

Now, the big question after seeing her new costume is where exactly Larson's Captain Marvel will go now that she's apparently back on Earth.

Carol's location in Shang-Chi was a mystery as she called in to speak with the other Avengers, and there are no signs pointing to where in the galaxy she is between that movie and her most recent appearance in Ms. Marvel. But considering how much is still there to tackle in her solo sequel, which will feature a huge team-up between her, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau, the possibilities are endless.

All six episodes of Ms. Marvel are now streaming on Disney+. Brie Larson will return in The Marvels, which premieres on July 28, 2023.