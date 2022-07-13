Disney+ Just Revealed the MCU’s Biggest Avengers Cameo Yet

Throughout its Disney+ run, Ms. Marvel chronicled the heroic origin story of Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, leading to fateful encounters in Pakistan, the discovery of her family's ClanDestine-related past, and a clash against the Department of Damage Control. In addition, one of the significant aspects of Kamala's journey is her fascination with the Avengers, specifically Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel's finale, "No Time."

Ms. Marvel's official synopsis teased the impact of Captain Marvel, but Marvel Studios didn't confirm if the Avenger would appear in the Disney+ series. During the show's debut episode, Kamala even cosplayed as the cosmic hero while giving an idea of how much time Captain Marvel spent on Earth. It also left many to wonder if the actual Captain Marvel would show up in the series.

Now, the show's finale finally answered the lingering question from fans in a major way.

Ms. Marvel Featured a Major Avenger

In the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel's finale, Brie Larson's Carol Danvers made an appearance, but in an unexpected fashion. Captain Marvel’s appearance in Ms. Marvel’s finale marks the first time that a Disney+ show featured a cameo from a major Avenger.

Marvel Studios

During the sequence, Kamala can be seen lying on her bed, but she quickly stood up since she noticed her bangle was acting strangely. Upon standing up, Kamala tries to shake it off, but she's suddenly sucked away by some unknown force that ultimately led to her crashing down onto her closet door.

Marvel Studios

However, Captain Marvel was the one who emerged instead of Kamala, with the character seemingly confused that she is inside a teenager's bedroom with posters of her plastered on the walls.

Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel's finale also revealed a closer look at Captain Marvel's new costume, with the character wearing much darker threads than her previous suit from Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios

The iconic Starforce symbol is still present, and it appears that the cosmic Avenger switched to her original costume design that was first seen in 2019's Captain Marvel movie minus the shoulder pads:

Marvel Studios

In comparison, during Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' post-credits scene, Carol Danvers was still wearing her super suit from Endgame:

Marvel Studios

While Carol has a similar hair length to her last Phase 4 appearance in Shang-Chi, the new Avenger is sporting a new hairdo in the Ms. Marvel finale.

Marvel Studios

How Ms. Marvel's Finale Connects to The Marvels (Theory)

Fans knew that Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan would appear in The Marvels, but the specifics of how the character fits in the narrative are still unclear. However, Ms. Marvel's finale changed that.

Some have theorized that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel would recruit Kamala on a mission to save the cosmos, but the finale proved that this wasn't the case. Instead, Kamala and Danvers appear to have swapped places, meaning that Captain Marvel will need to act quickly in order to search for the young hero in space.

Zenobia Shroff, who plays Ms. Marvel's mother, Muneeba Khan, in the Disney+ series, already confirmed the appearance of Kamala's family in The Marvels, and the post-credits scene appears to tease that they will have a major role in helping Danvers track down Kamala.

The episode already featured a vastly different first encounter between Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan from the comics. In Marvel Comics, the pair met on a rooftop during the onset of an Incursion Zone in Ms. Marvel # 17.

Marvel

In the MCU, it seems that Kamala and Danvers will ultimately meet in space after the Khan family encounters the cosmic Avenger at their house.

A running theory online mentioned that Kamala shape-shifted into Carol. While Kamala exhibits this specific ability from the comics due to her polymorph powers, it's clear that her newfound origin would easily debunk this theory.

At this stage, the most plausible explanation of why Carol ended up inside Kamala's room is the mysterious bangle. Given that Ms. Marvel established that there were two bangles, it's possible that Carol found the other one in space, somehow activated it, then transported the other bangle (which is what Kamala is wearing) into space.

Ultimately, all will be revealed when The Marvels premieres in theaters on July 28, 2023.