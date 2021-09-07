Captain Marvel 2 Actress Spoils Return of Ms. Marvel Characters In Brie Larson Sequel

Recently, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduced a new hero and cast of characters into the MCU, and Ms. Marvel on Disney+ looks to do the same.

Set to premiere (maybe?) later this year, Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani as teenage superhero Kamala Khan.

However, Disney+ isn't the only place where Vellani's Kamala is set to appear. The teen hero is also poised to star in 2022's The Marvels alongside Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau from WandaVision.

Although, according to another member of the cast, it looks like Vellani won't be the only member of the Ms. Marvel cast to crossover from the streaming service to the big screen next year.

Ms. Marvel's Mom Spoils Her Captain Marvel 2 Role

Marvel

Actress Zenobia Shroff, who plays Ms. Marvel's mother, Muneeba Khan, in the Disney+ series, seemingly confirmed not only her role in The Marvels in a post on Instagram but also that of Ms. Marvel's father and brother.

Her Instagram caption begins by saying "goodbye beautiful London:"

"Goodbye beautiful London you magnificent girl. You have been a thing truly of dreams. My time here has been great I’ve enjoyed every minute of it there’s still so much to see and do but Covid and Work have kept me so I shall return. I chose this photograph because each pod on this wheel represents one of the people who took such amazing care of me while I was here. you are each one of these pods. Thank you. I miss you all already. Wakana Yoshihara, Nicola Iles, Emily Dodge, Shreya Patel, Georgia Rolfe, Duncan Riot, Sara Sparrow, A. K. McCallum, and Vlad."

What's interesting about this is that The Marvels has been filming in London with the goal of a November 11, 2022 release while Ms. Marvel has already moved into post-production for its Disney+ debut within the next few months.

The actress' caption continues on, thanking particular members of The Marvels' cast and crew, reading, "Of course Nia DaCosta and Adeela Crown. Oh also those two goofballs Mohan Kapur and Saagar Shaikh but you knew that."

Nia DaCosta happens to be directing The Marvels, Mohan Kapur is playing Kamala Khan's father, Yusuf Khan, and Saagar Shaikh is playing Amir Khan, Ms. Marvel's brother.

Shroff's caption referenced and thanked other members of the cast, saying, "thank you to Brie Larson," "Sam the man Jackson," and "lovely Teyonah Parris:"

"A very big very special thank you to Equus Executive's Jae Singh for taking such very very good care of me you truly went above and beyond. Big thank you to Brie Larson, it was a pleasure to meet and work with you. You are a gracious beautiful leader. And of course to the greatest of them all Sam the man Jackson it was the honor of a lifetime it truly was. Lovely Teyonah Parris, your star shines as bright as you are it was a true pleasure."

Brie Larson, of course, is returning to her role as Carol Danvers' Captain Marvel where she not only encounters Ms. Marvel but also Teyonah Parris' Monical Rambeau - the daughter of her best friend, Maria Rambeau, who was a young girl in the original Captain Marvel.

Finally, Shroff finished off her caption with a lighthearted parting:

"So let’s ring off with a few Englishisms you allright ? yeah good. cheers mate let’s see you at the poob for a pint sometime I’ll see you later you bloody wankers, luv you all. It’s been lovely jubly p.s give us back our kohinoor diamond."

Ms. Marvel Lays Groundwork For The Marvels?

While Iman Vellani appears to share equal billing with Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris, her newcomer status and young age have led some to wonder just how much of a role she will have in The Marvels come 2022.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios actually adjusted the film's logo to better represent elements of the three heroes.

While surprising, it also seemed to confirm that this upcoming project isn't just a sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel but, in fact, an ensemble film.

The fact that Kamala Khan's parents also have a role in the film supports this idea while also implying that Ms. Marvel may lay the groundwork for who and what audiences will see in the big-screen film.

It also begs the question of whether Ms. Marvel on Disney+ might include a cameo from one of the stars Shroff mentioned in her post.

Ms. Marvel is set to debut on Disney+ in late 2021 while The Marvels is slated for a November 11, 2022, theatrical release.