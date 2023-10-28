First Clip from The Marvels Reveals What Happens After Ms. Marvels' Post-Credits Twist

A new clip from Brie Larson's The Marvels was just released online that revealed what happens in the moments following Ms. Marvel's finale's post-credits scene.

Last summer, in Ms. Marvel's closing moments, the Disney+ series offered up a big tease for Kamala Khan's next adventure.

The post-credits scene of Season 1's finale showed Iman Vellani's hero inexplicably swapping spots with Carol Danvers, who spontaneously appeared in Kamala's bedroom.

Recent trailers confirmed the reasoning behind the swap: Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan's powers are entangled, causing the trio to swap spots when triggering their abilities.

The Marvels Pays Off Ms. Marvel Tease

A new clip from The Marvels shows what happens in the moment after Captain Marvel appears in Kamala Khan's bedroom, as teased by the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel's finale.

The fresh footage is brief, but it sees Brie Larson's Carol Danvers staring at her new surroundings in shock, leading her to exit the room. From there, she goes downstairs, where she immediately runs into Kamala Khan's family, including Zenobia Shroff's Muneeba, Mohan Kapur's Yusuf, and Saagar Shaikh's Aamir.

The whole clip can be seen below:

The Marvels is a Monumental Event Film

As exciting as the new clip is, fans are only weeks away from witnessing the adventure that'll tell the whole story—and feature one of the biggest MCU crossovers since Avengers: Endgame came to a conclusion.

The Marvels, which will actually be one of the shortest movies ever made by Marvel Studios, pulls together characters from Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion. Since the Disney+ era began, and not including The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the most significant crossover with the films was the inclusion of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

As monumental as the upcoming movie will be, its box office future isn't shaping up very well. In fact, The Marvels currently has the worst MCU ticket pre-sales in over four years.

This is likely due to several factors, including the current rocky state of the Marvel Studios brand and how none of the film's actors can promote the upcoming movie due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Hopefully, the film will be a good one, at the very least. After all, these characters deserve nothing less than a fun, quality adventure.

The Marvels hits theaters on Friday, November 10.