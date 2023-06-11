Marvel Celebrates Brie Larson's 4 Big Post-Credits Scenes Ahead of Captain Marvel 2

Just a few months before her anticipated MCU comeback in The Marvels, Marvel highlighted Brie Larson's appearances as Captain Marvel in four separate post-credits scenes.

First introduced as a fully-fledged character in her own 2019 solo movie, one of the MCU's most profitable solo movies ever, Larson is now on her way towards her biggest appearance in the Multiverse Saga yet in this year's Captain Marvel 2.

Fans finally got their first look at the upcoming sequel in a trailer that debuted in April, highlighting her first starring effort in four years, although this won't be her first time on the big or small screen since her role in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Captain Marvel's Post-Credits Scenes Highlighted

Marvel's United Kingdom Instagram page posted a set of images from the MCU featuring Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, specifically highlighting the four post-credits scenes that center on her hero. The photo included the following caption:

"Captain Marvel *handshake emoji* Post-credit scenes"

The four movies included in the post are as follows:

Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios

While Captain Marvel didn't actually appear in Avengers: Infinity War, nor was she mentioned by name, a few seconds of footage in the post-credits scene set up her debut after Nick Fury almost dropped his first MCU F-bomb.

Before turning to dust, Fury sent out a message on a pager before it dropped to the ground, which eventually put Carol Danvers' symbol on display as he reached out to her for help in the midst of Thanos' Snap.

Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel's post-credits scene took viewers to the immediate aftermath of Thanos' snap as Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff, James Rhodes, and Bruce Banner took stock of all the people disappearing around the world.

They analyzed Fury's pager and even tried to send the signal out again before Captain Marvel appeared in front of Black Widow, only asking the simple question "Where's Fury?" in her first return to Earth in nearly 25 years.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings put Captain Marvel in a unique group alongside Wong and Bruce Banner as they analyzed the nature of the Ten Rings at Kamar Taj with Shang-Chi and Katy.

The heroine had to depart the meeting early due to an unknown blip on her own radar, although the scene showed how she's established as one of the Avengers' main leaders as Phase 4 started off.

Ms. Marvel

Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel heavily showed off Kamala Khan's love and obsession for all things Avengers, particularly Captain Marvel, as she found her own place in the world as a superhero thanks to the powers unlocked by her bangle.

But during the post-credits scene, that bangle transported Kamala to space while Captain Marvel was shot into Kamala's bedroom, which will be a key piece of the story to follow in Captain Marvel 2.

The full image from Instagram can be seen below:

Instagram

What Will Captain Marvel 2's Post-Credits Scene Bring?

While only a little bit of information is out in the public about the story for Captain Marvel 2, fans will be anxious to find out how the sequel's post-credits scene (or scenes) affect everything that's coming later in the Multiverse Saga.

Rumors have pointed to this movie being one of the key pieces that will set up Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, particularly with Kamala's bangles being such an important part of the sequel, as was seen in the first trailer.

And with all three of this sequel's main heroines expected to play big roles with Earth's Mightiest Heroes as the Multiverse Saga expands, it wouldn't be a surprise to see something massive once those post-credits moments arrive.

The Marvels will debut in theaters on November 11.