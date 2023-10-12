The Marvels' New Trailer Includes Thor Flashback

A new trailer for The Marvels, a.k.a. Captain Marvel 2, included a flashback to Captain Marvel's meeting with Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

After spending much of her MCU screentime so far as a solo hero, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel will have an Avengers-esque with Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau for her next adventure in The Marvels.

The movie comes after her role in Avengers: Endgame, which saw her team up with many of Earth's Mightiest Heroes against Thanos, including Thor.

Marvel Celebrates Thor & Captain Marvel Meeting

Ahead of the release of The Marvels, Marvel Studios celebrated the MCU past of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers with the new "Return of Captain Marvel" trailer. The montage included moments from Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, the Ms. Marvel post-credits scene, and the upcoming cosmic sequel.

Among the flashback moments featured in the trailer was one of her first meetings with Thor which saw him magically summon Stormbreaker within inches of her before declaring, "I like this one."

Marvel Studios

The moment quickly became iconic as it established Captain Marvel as one of the new most powerful Avengers on par with Thor going into Endgame.

Marvel Studios

The Thor flashback wasn't the only one featured in the new trailer for The Marvels, as the studio was also eager to celebrate Captain Marvel's face-off with Thanos along with the admiration she caught from Rocket and Groot.

The full "Return of Captain Marvel" trailer can be seen below:

Will Thor and Captain Marvel Ever Fight Together Again?

During Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel seldom got the chance to function as one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes as she instead mainly did her own thing in the battle with Thanos, aside from the divisive all-female team-up moment.

Going into The Marvels, it appears Carol Danvers has made more effort to integrate with other heroes, having appeared in the Shang-Chi post-credits scene as a hologram to consult with Wong and Bruce Banner on the Ten Rings.

As Avengers: The Kang Dynasty gets ever nearer, one has to wonder whether she will share more team-up scenes in the next ensemble blockbuster, especially after the lessons she will learn working with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau.

One can only hope this will lead to more interactions with other heroes in the battle against Kang and his Variants, particularly her peers in the most powerful Avenger discussion such as Thor, Scarlet Witch, and Doctor Strange.

As of now, neither Larson's Captain Marvel nor Hemsworth's Thor has been confirmed for The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars, but most are expecting they will be among the leading players of the climactic battle.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10.