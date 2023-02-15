Captain Marvel 2 Producer Reveals Avengers-Type Crossover In Sequel

The Marvels is set to unveil the first-ever team-up of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige comparing that moment to a crucial one from 2012's The Avengers.

Marketing for Captain Marvel 2 has yet to begin since a new trailer didn't premiere during this year's Super Bowl despite rumors swirling around. Still, the anticipation for the MCU sequel is high due to its three lead stars.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but its first official synopsis teased that the unlikely trio will need to work together to save the universe.

The Marvels' Superhero Crossover

Marvel

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly (EW), Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked about his expectations of seeing the leading trio of The Marvels on the big screen together.

When EW first asked Feige about the dynamic between Carol, Kamala, and Monica, the Marvel boss revealed that it is the main focus of the sequel while teasing that there will be "fun cosmic elements:"

"That's what the entire movie is about. There are fun cosmic elements to it. Marvel comic fans will recognize elements of the Kree-Skrull war. And it's picking up directly after the end of Captain Marvel 1, not in timeline but in story. We also do that in our upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, and those are two very different follow-ups to that movie. Tonally, they couldn't be more different."

Feige then shared that seeing Monica, Kamala, and Carol together in a frame is similar to the first Avengers movie where the six original heroes assembled, noting that it's "chill-inducing:"

"But there's something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame. To me, it's only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It's chill-inducing. They're so great together, and they all have different histories with one another."

The Marvel boss ended by comparing Iman Vellani's Kamala to Tom Holland's Peter Parker, saying that Ms. Marvel couldn't believe "she's with these other heroes:"

"The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she's not unlike Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Civil War. She can't believe she's with these other heroes, and can't believe that she finds herself in these places. And that's fun because we want to be that. I want to be that."

Why Captain Marvel 2 Introduces Carol Danvers as a Team Player

Kevin Feige's latest comments suggest that the dynamic among Captain Marvel 2's three lead stars will be pushed to the forefront, similar to how the Avengers movies highlighted the Earth's Mightiest Heroes' ups and downs.

This is important, especially for Brie Larson's Carol Danvers. In the MCU, Carol is often seen as a loner despite helping out the Avengers in the battle against Thanos during Avengers: Endgame.

The Marvels is expected to change that due to the arrival of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau.

Feige's The Avengers comparison isn't surprising either, mainly because he could've subtly teased Carol's evolution as a team player that mirrors Tony Stark's growth from that movie.

All in all, Captain Marvel 2's Avengers-level crossover among the main trio could be infused with conflict, humor, and thrilling action scenes that ultimately highlight their powers.

The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on July 28.