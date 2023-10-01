New Captain Marvel 2 Trailer Includes Thanos Flashback

The latest trailer for The Marvels came sporting a flashback featuring the Mad Titan Thanos.

Captain Marvel 2 is set to break new ground when it hits theaters this November, featuring an all-female Marvel team-up of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani's Kalama Kahn.

The super-powered sequel also marks the first time audiences will get to catch up with Larson's Marvel hero (aside from brief appearances in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel) since she - and the rest of the MCU - took on Josh Brolin's Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

While Thanos himself will most likely not be present for the intergalactic adventure, his presence will still be felt by way of the film's villain who sports similar powers to one of Thanos' previous disciples Ronan the Accuser.

Thanos Pops Up in Captain Marvel 2 Marketing

Marvel Studios

Josh Brolin's Thanos made a surprise appearance in the latest trailer for The Marvels.

His cameo came as a part of a Chinese promo for the upcoming film, popping up in a series of flashbacks to the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios

Before getting into the power-swapping plot of Captain Marvel 2, the international teaser highlighted Carol Danvers' last major MCU adventure, including a look at the iconic all-female circle-up seen at the climax of the film and the ensuing fight with Thanos.

From there, footage from Carol's direct confrontation with the Avengers: Endgame villain with the Marvel hero taking swings at the hulking big bad.

The full teaser can be seen below:

Why Was Thanos in The Marvels Trailer?

Given that Thanos is not likely to make an appearance in Captain Marvel 2 (seeing as he has now been vanquished twice in the MCU), it seems a little odd that he pops up in marketing for the movie.

While he may not physically be in the movie, the consequences of the Avengers' (and in turn Captain Marvel's) battle with Thanos will almost surely be present.

Fans already have some idea of how Thanos' actions of snapping away half the universe affected The Marvels co-lead Monica Rambeau, but fans have yet to really find out how it changed the mindset of Carol Danvers.

Maybe this trailer is just a reminder to audiences that, no one was really the same after the final battle with Thanos, including Carol and that will play a key role in the upcoming movie.

And if rumors prove to be true, the Captain Marvel sequel could also set up the next universe-altering battle in Avengers 5, featuring connective tissue with both the last major MCU team-up and (at least seemingly) the next.

The Marvels is set to hit theaters on November 10.