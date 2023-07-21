Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn showed off her intense powers as she looks to take her place as the main villain in the MCU's next movie, The Marvels.

Captain Marvel 2 Villain Shines in New Trailer

The newly released second trailer for Marvel Studios' The Marvels highlighted Zawe Ashton's villain, Kree leader Dar-Benn.

30 seconds into the trailer, Ashton's nemesis is seen using her powers against her enemies, wielding a Kree hammer similar to the one that Ronan the Accuser used in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel Studios

Dar Benn unleashes a massive blast of purple energy that sends her enemies flying in the air a few feet away from her, telling Captain Marvel "You took everything from me, and now I'm returning the favor."

Marvel Studios

She also uncovers a bangle that looks nearly identical to the one Ms. Marvel uses, which she'll seemingly utilize in Captain Marvel 2 to entangle the powers of the three leading heroines.

Marvel Studios

The new trailer for The Marvels can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!