First Look at Captain Marvel 2 Villain Revealed (Photos)

The first trailer for The Marvels not only gave fans the cinematic debut of Kamala Khan and of the grown-up Monica Rambeau but also revealed more about the Marvel film's villain.

Played by Zawe Ashton, the villain of The Marvels has been kept under wraps since the casting announcement back in 2021. In fact, Ashton herself was "terrified to say anything" when Ms. Marvel was airing since she was not sure her involvement in the Captain Marvel sequel had even been announced yet.

A trailer for the movie premiered at D23, and that trailer was, until now, the only official look at Ashton's character.

The Marvels Villain Revealed

In the first trailer for November's The Marvels, fans got a glimpse at Zawe Ashton as the movie's antagonist.

Marvel Studios

Decked out in dark colors and surrounded by Kree, Ashton's character is holding a staff that looks almost identical to the one held by Ronan the Accuser in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel Studios

Powerful and confident, Ashton looks like she belongs in this story full of strong women characters and will make for a formidable foe.

Marvel Studios

Given the staff, the powerful air she gives off, and the seeming reverence the Kree surrounding her extend her way, it is likely that Ashton is playing the new Accuser, following Ronan's demise in the first Guardians movie.

Marvel Studios

Unlike Ronan, Ashton's character, if Kree, is not a blue version of the alien but the human-passing kind.

Marvel Studios

Near the end of the trailer, Ashton can be seen going at it with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel). It seems Ashton is shooting a Captain Marvel-esque blast from her wrist gauntlet, implying her power comes from her tech and armor.

Marvel Studios

A close-up look at the design of Ashton's suit was also seen, with the intricate detailing on the dotted outlines up her chest and down her arms in view.

Who Is Zawe Ashton Playing in The Marvels?

Zawe Ashton only appears briefly in the first trailer for The Marvels, giving fans little to work with as they attempt to speculate on who exactly her character is.

The staff Ashton wields — known in the comics as the Universal Weapon — has been held by various Accusers in comics history, including Ronan, Carol Danvers, and current Accuser Corps members Inndig-O and Lauri-Ell.

Perhaps Ashton's character is either of those two wielders of the Universal Weapon, taking on the Accuser mantle after Ronan was defeated years back.

If that is the case, it would make sense that she has the respect and reverence of the rest of the Kree, given it has been about a decade since the mantle was vacated.

However, until fans learn more, these brief glimpses are all the basis there is for speculation.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10.