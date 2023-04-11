Captain Marvel 2 Reveals Brie Larson's New Superhero Costume (Photos)

After a long wait, Marvel Studios officially released the first footage of The Marvels online ahead of its November release.

Marketing has finally begun for the Brie Larson-led sequel, especially after multiple delays. Not much is known about Captain Marvel 2, but Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene set up the events of the sequel including the fact that Larson's Carol Danvers will wear a new superhero suit in the movie

However, Captain Marvel's new costume in the Disney+ series isn't the only wardrobe change for the MCU's cosmic hero.

First Look at Brie Larson's New Captain Marvel Costume

Marvel Studios unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Marvels, giving fans a fresh glimpse at the highly-anticipated MCU sequel featuring Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.

Most notably, at the 1:40 mark of the trailer, the teaser revealed Larson's new Captain Marvel costume for the sequel alongside official looks at Parris' and Vellani's superhero suits in action:

Marvel Studios

Brie Larson's suit appears to have a giant lightning bolt or an enlarged Hala star symbol at the forefront.

The cosmic Avenger also is wielding an Accuser hammer, a weapon first used by Ronan the Accuser in Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy. The hammer was first seen being wielded by Zawe Ashton's character in the trailer:

Carol wielding an Accuser hammer could be a reference to the pages of Marvel Comics when she became an Accuser during the Empyre comic event:

Marvel Comics

Judging by the bigger logo, Brie Larson's new superhero costume appears to also pay homage to Genis-Vell's suit, the son of the first Captain Marvel in the comics:

Marvel Studios

A brief look at Larson's Carol Danvers in action against Zawe Ashton's unnamed main villain was also unveiled:

Marvel Studios

The full trailer can be seen below:

Why Is Carol Danvers Wearing a New Superhero Costume?

Brie Larson's costume change in Captain Marvel 2 is quite fitting since it follows an MCU tradition of upgraded looks for titular heroes in sequels. In fact, Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor all had different costumes in their respective sequels.

It is unknown why Carol Danvers is wearing a new costume, but the trailer suggested that the Avenger will wear it during the final battle. More so, the fact that the superhero suit serves as a classic homage to Mar-Vell's costume could hint that it has something to do with her Kree background.

In the final scene of the trailer, the main trio can be seen regrouping in an unknown base. It's possible that this could be where Carol discovers her new superhero suit, eventually leading to the sequel's final battle.

The Marvels' new trailer offered a glimpse at the sequel's exciting switcheroo story of the three main heroes as their powers become entangled. It also revealed the first look at Park Soo-joon's MCU character and Zawe Ashton's menacing villain.

The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on November 10.