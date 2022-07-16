Did Ms. Marvel Survive Thanos' Snap? MCU Directors Respond (Exclusive)

Even with Phase 4 of the MCU pushing towards two years of projects, the Mad Titan Thanos remains as big of a presence over the franchise now as he did during the Infinity Saga. With half of the universe having been snapped away in Avengers: Infinity War and snapped back to life in Avengers: Endgame, fans have questions about the fate that beheld many of Marvel's biggest names.

With Marvel Studios now a dozen projects into Phase 4 and expanding almost weekly, those questions are being answered as Marvel creators and actors reveal what happened to these characters, both in new footage and through interviews.

Hawkeye fully showed Yelena Belova turning to dust and coming back, as did WandaVision with Monica Rambeau when the story left the sitcom reality. From the more magical side of the MCU, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Chiwitel Ejiofor confirmed that his villain survived the event, continuing his warpath towards eliminating the world's sorcerers.

Most recently, Marvel aired the sixth and final episode of Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, whose fate during The Blip remained a mystery as she showcased her love for Captain Marvel and the rest of the Avengers. Now, thanks to an exclusive interview with a couple of the series' directors, the answer to the Ms. Marvel question has been confirmed.

Ms. Marvel Directors on Kamala Khan's Snap Status

Marvel

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Richard Nebens, Ms. Marvel directing team Billal Fallah and Adil El Arbi addressed whether Kamala Khan or her family were victims of Thanos' Snap and The Blip during Avengers: Endgame.

The pair confirmed that the entire Khan family lived through the five-year Blip, but they also mentioned how they approached that theory with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. When they asked Feige what happened in this time, Feige's normal response would be "Don't worry about it," having El Arbi and Fallah focus more on the story for Ms. Marvel and making that the best it could be:

“Well, I would assume that, seeing how the family dynamic is with them, I have a feeling that none of them got snapped. But whenever we ask Kevin about, ‘What about The Snap or The Blip? Do we reference it at all?’ He would say, ‘Don’t worry about it. Focus on the story, focus just on that, don’t ask too many questions about other movies, other shows and all that.’ That was sort of his mantra for Ms. Marvel.”

Putting Ms. Marvel Front and Center

Although Thanos' Snap is one of the biggest moments for every MCU character, it would seem to be particularly huge for Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan. After all, she's unquestionably the biggest in-universe fan of all things Avengers and superheroes, as shown by her YouTube channel that features her own reimagining of the final battle from Avengers: Endgame.

As it turns out, Kamala went through a large part of her childhood without half of the universe around her as her love and passion for the Avengers developed thanks to the directors' comments on the matter.

Considering how difficult it was for Kamala to get her family to understand her passion for the Avengers, it doesn't come as too much of a shock that none of them missed five years of their lives. Her parents largely tried to get her to focus on herself, which even comes as a parallel to El Arbi and Fallah's real-world experience as Feige told them to center in on Kamala and her evolving story.

Another big piece to take away from this answer is how secretive the MCU process remains, as Feige avoided sharing any more details than necessary with the people that directed Ms. Marvel's first and last episodes. Even for the two understanding this universe's finer details, Feige was adamant about making sure Kamala's story shined above everything else, no matter how many ties to Thanos and the Avengers there were.

All six episodes of Ms. Marvel are now streaming on Disney+.