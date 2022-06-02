New Ms. Marvel Video Spoils Return to Avengers: Endgame Location

What's so great about Ms. Marvel is that she offers something for almost everyone when it comes to representation in the Marvel universe. Between Kamala Khan's race, culture, gender, age, superhero fandom, or even just her difficulty fitting in, there's truly a reflection of everybody in this character, and Ms. Marvel looks to be exploring all of these elements in-depth.

Ms. Marvel appears to be placing emphasis on her superhero fandom, with her famous obsession with Carol Danvers' Captain Marvel being particularly represented. Trailers have already shown Kamala and her high school best friend Bruno will be taking a trip to AvengerCon in New Jersey - an event that will celebrate every superhero in the Marvel world.

A new special has revealed the exact location of AvengerCon, and it seems to be connected to an iconic Captain America location that was visited during Avengers: Endgame's Time Heist.

Ms. Marvel Returns to Captain America's Birthplace

A Fans Guide to Ms. Marvel, a Disney+ special going behind the scenes of Kamala Khan's upcoming MCU debut, featured a selection of new footage from the new series. Most of the footage centered around the AvengerCon convention that will be featured in the project, and it was packed with references to all corners of the MCU - including one Avengers: Endgame location.

A banner for AvengerCon lists it as taking place at Camp Lehigh, New Jersey - the state in which Khan resides.

Camp Lehigh was the endpoint of Avengers: Endgame's Time Heist for Tony Stark and Steve Rogers as they borrowed the Tesseract from the SHIELD facility.

Having initially been founded as a U.S. Army base in 1914, by 1943 the SSR was using the base as a training ground to find the right candidate to take Abraham Erskine's super-soldier serum in The First Avenger, making it pivotal to the Captain America franchise.

As was shown in Avengers: Endgame's time heist, Camp Lehigh was later among the first SHIELD bases created - one which was frequented by Howard Stark, Peggy Carter, and Hank Pym.

Steve Rogers and Tony Stark traveled back in time to 1970 to visit the base in order to retrieve the Tesseract's space stone.

Before the pair left, Rogers had an emotional moment with his ex-lover Peggy Carter in a Camp Lehigh office.

By the present day, the base had become deserted, until it was visited by Captain America and Black Widow in The Winter Soldier in pursuit of answers.

It was there that the duo discovered Armin Zola and learned the truth regarding HYDRA's infiltration of SHIELD before the base was destroyed by an incoming missile.

Those events all took place in 2014, and now, almost a full decade later in-universe, Camp Lehigh looks to be serving as the home of AvengerCon.

Camp Lehigh was most recently featured in What If...? as it served as the location in which Vision was hiding Wanda during the zombie apocalypse.

Kamala seems to be leaning fully into her superhero fandom at the event, with she and her best-friend Bruno Carrelli enjoying a Captain America section in one shot.

Khan isn't the only Avengers super-fan, as lead actress Iman Vellani can be seen masked up on set posing with an Iron Man cosplayer.

The high school duo are clearly fans of all things superheroes, as they also donned Viking helmets in a Thor section - with a sign in the back promising the opportunity to meet the God of Thunder.

Kamala's most famous superhero obsession comes with her love of Captain Marvel, and she's seemingly joining a Carol Danvers cosplay contest on stage at the convention.

Khan appears to be wearing her Captain Marvel cosplay around much of the convention, although her friend Bruno doesn't look to be dressed up.

Ms. Marvel's Easter Egg Bonanza

One of the many reasons why Ms. Marvel resonates so well with fans around the world isn't because of her age or race, but because she is an Avengers super-fan just like much of the audience. Having Kamala attend a superhero-themed convention looks to be the perfect way to show off her obsession with these heroes, all while packing in Easter eggs to the Avengers.

This series also offers a unique opportunity to show how people within the universe react to their heroes. Obviously, there's an endless amount of real-world merchandise, sponsorships, and events related to these heroes, but it appears it's just the same within the MCU itself.

What's particularly interesting is to see AvengerCon taking place at Camp Lehigh - a location that has been occupied by the U.S. Army, SSR, and SHIELD, before eventually becoming deserted and later destroyed. Of course, a full decade has now passed in the MCU since its destruction, and it now looks to have been rebuilt as a space for large-scale events like this.

With footage indicating Kamala will first discover her powers at AvengerCon, chances are her visit to the convention will take place in the first episode. Given this, AvengerCon may only be the beginning of the Easter eggs to the wider Marvel universe in the series. Perhaps Kamala's idol Captain Marvel will even make an appearance before Ms. Marvel joins her in The Marvels.

Ms. Marvel will premiere on June 8, exclusively on Disney+.