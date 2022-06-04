Ms. Marvel Producer Reveals MCU Timeline Estimate, Years After Avengers: Endgame (Exclusive)

Following the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame and the Infinity Saga, the MCU roster has expanded significantly with new heroes ranging from Shang-Chi to America Chavez to Kate Bishop. Now, come June 8, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to gain another in Ms. Marvel on Disney+.

Starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel is a grounded, teen series that explores how an Avengers fan copes with becoming a hero herself while still dealing with family, friends, and high school.

While this coming-of-age tale has various relatable themes, MCU fans will also find common ground with Kamala in that she's an Avengers super fan and extremely knowledgeable about the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Given that fact, the question, is where in the post-Endgame timeline does Ms. Marvel take place? Now, just ahead of the series debut, Marvel Studios has offered an answer.

When Is Ms. Marvel Set on the MCU Timeline?

Marvel

Due to Kamala's affinity for Captain Marvel and her attendance at AvengerCon - held at Captain America's Camp Lehigh - it's hard to know just how removed her origin story is from Tony Stark's snap.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Ms. Marvel writer and producer Sana Amanat addressed where Kamala's origin tale falls on the timeline of the MCU, claiming it takes place roughly "one to two years" after Avengers: Endgame:

"So, I think right now, we haven't put an official number on how many years have gone by since Endgame. I cannot tell you off the top of my head because I would butcher it. I feel like it's one to two years [after Avengers: Endgame], something like that, but I don't actually remember [specifically]. But we do have that in our timeline."

Considering that the majority of Avengers: Endgame takes place in the year 2023 canonically in the MCU, this estimate sets Ms. Marvel in either 2024 or 2025.

When Exactly Does Ms. Marvel Take Place?

Disney+

Currently, the most recent event within Disney+'s Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline Order is Moon Knight, which is proceeded only by Hawkeye.

Now, since Hawkeye occurs about a year after Endgame, it's possible that Moon Knight takes place sometime after December 2024 and into 2025. However, since that show had so few connections to the greater MCU, it's hard to know if it will maintain that position when Ms. Marvel drops on June 8.

Right now, Phase 4 of the MCU is ordered as follows:

Loki What If...? WandaVision The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals Hawkeye Moon Knight

The only exceptions from this list are Spider-Man: No Way Home, as it's currently not available to stream on Disney+, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Just where and when the latter falls on this timeline will be determined on June 22, when it drops on Disney+.

Even though Samanat wasn't able to provide a definite answer to when Kamala Khan's origin story occurs within Phase 4, fans now have more of an idea that the series takes place at least one year after the Battle of Earth. And, when the show debuts on June 8, Ms. Marvel will offer a whole new perspective of post-Endgame life within the MCU.

Ms. Marvel premieres on June 8 on Disney+.