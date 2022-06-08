Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline Order With Ms. Marvel

The latest addition to Marvel Studios' Phase 4 freshman class has arrived, and it's none other than the comic book favorite Ms. Marvel. Starring Iman Vellani in the titular role, Ms. Marvel is the second-ever solo origin story for Disney+ and follows teenage Avengers super fan Kamala Khan as she gains powers of her own.

While Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight steered clear of MCU connections, Ms. Marvel has taken the opposite approach. Her fascination with the Avengers has allowed the show's creators to pack the series with references, Easter eggs, and tributes which are manifested through her YouTube channel, discussions with friends, and her attendance at Camp Lehigh's Avengercon.

However, her knowledge of the MCU and its heroes means her series' place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline is more important than ever. Leading up to Ms. Marvel's debut, there was speculation about when and where it might fall; and now, thanks to Disney+, fans have the answer.

When Does Ms. Marvel Take Place in the MCU Timeline?

Upon the release of Ms. Marvel, Disney+ updated its "Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order" section, placing the new series after the events of Moon Knight.

Therefore, Kamala Khan's origin story is currently the most recent MCU series from a chronological standpoint; and according to the show's producer, it occurs "one to two years" after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The full timeline order of the MCU movies & series is as follows:

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The First Avenger Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Loki What If...? WandaVision The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals Hawkeye Moon Knight Ms. Marvel

The only films or shows excluded from this list include The Incredible Hulk, Tom Holland's MCU Spider-Man trilogy, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, the latter film is confirmed to be added to Disney+ on June 22.

Ms. Marvel's True Place on the MCU Timeline

Marvel

Even though Disney+ has been the definitive source of the MCU timeline, it's not always a foolproof representation.

In addition to past mistakes which Disney+ has corrected and the absence of Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man trilogy, fans don't yet know where Doctor Strange 2 belongs.

Whether that Multiversal film will have an impact on Kamala Khan's solo series remains to be seen; and it's also possible that future episodes of Ms. Marvel will provide new context for the order of MCU events, especially since Kamala is so well-versed in the happenings of her heroes.

What fans do know is that Ms. Marvel is confirmed to set up Brie Larson's Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, which is set to release in 2023.

The real question is how much time will separate the Disney+ show and the film, and how that will affect the timing of Thor: Love and Thunder releasing in July, as well as November's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While fans will have to wait and see, there's no doubt that this is an incredibly important time within the MCU and appears to be laying the groundwork for even bigger events to come.

New episodes of Ms. Marvel debut on Wednesdays on Disney+.