New Captain Marvel 2 Poster Shows Brie Larson Leading New Superhero Team

A new promotional image from The Marvels which showcases the film’s main trio team-up surfaced online.

In Marvel Studios‘ Captain Marvel 2, Carol Danvers aka, Captain Marvel, will need to join forces with Jersey City teen Kamala Khan and Lieutenant Trouble herself, Monica Rambeau (who was recently confirmed as Photon.)

The feature film will expand the stories of all three heroes all while shaking things up with an unpredictable body-swapping plot element.

A Brand New The Marvels Banner Appears Online

A new promotional poster for The Marvels was found at a retail store (via CaptMarvelNews on Twitter) featuring Brie Larson’s Carol at the forefront with Iman Vellani’s Kamala and Teyonah Parris’ Monica close behind her.

Marvel Studios

The powerhouse team stands in front of a cosmic background with the movie’s logo on their right.

Marvel Studios

A closer look at these heroes provides a good look at their updated super suits.

The Marvels Promises To Be a Fun MCU Experience

If the trailer for the upcoming Marvel film is any indication, The Marvels should be an enjoyable, action-packed time at the movies.

In Captain Marvel 2, Carol, Monica, and Kamala’s superpowers somehow become entangled, and each time they go to use these abilities, they swap places. This is something that was first seen in the post-credit sequence of Ms. Marvel’s finale episode on Disney+.

So, fans can very likely expect some place-switching zaniness and comedy to take place during the film before the ladies figure out how to work together and strategically unleash their powers in unison.

The Marvels will also feature the first MCU meeting of Khan and Danvers. Kamala is, of course, an Avengers superfan who idolizes Carol, so it will be interesting to see how their initial encounter goes.

Plus, Monica and Carol will get to reunite for the first time in years. Eagle-eyed fans noticed some nuances in Teyonah Parris’ performance in WandaVision that would seem to indicate some bad blood between her and Carol. This is something The Marvels will no doubt address.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels soars into theaters in higher, further, and faster fashion on November 10.