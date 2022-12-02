Captain Marvel 2 Reveals Best Look at Brie Larson's New MCU Suit

New MCU merchandise gives fans their best looks yet at Captain Marvel's and Ms. Marvel's new looks for the 2023 Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

Recently, fans got their very first look at the suits of all three of the film's stars on a T-shirt. The T-shirt displayed The Marvels' starring trio — Brie Larson's Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau — showing off their super suits for the film.

Both Larson and Vellani were last seen in the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel — a scene that directly set up the 2023 sequel.

New Merch Gives Best Look Yet at New Suits

New The Marvels merchandise give fans the clearest and sharpest look at both Brie Larson's Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), as seen in images on the packaging of two movie-inspired Hot Wheels Character Cars.

Hot Wheels

Larson's Carol Danvers is seen in a suit that looks nearly identical to the one in which she was last seen during the post-credits scene from Episode 6 of Ms. Marvel.

Marvel

Kamala Khan is then seen in a suit that looks similar to the one she wore at the end of her solo series, although she doesn't have her blue mask. This suit also features more decorations on her sleeves.

Hot Wheels

What Has Changed In The Marvels' New Suits?

While neither of the suits seen in the Hot Wheels packaging are brand new to fans, the merch does present a clear, high-definition, full-body look at both of them. Danvers' gloves and updated chest color, and Khan's silver lightning bolt (as opposed to gold) are the most notable new elements of the suits' designs, as seen previously.

Additionally, the images show the two superheroes putting their powers to use. Danvers shows off the cosmic-level power in her hand by holding up a glowing, powerful fist. Meanwhile, Khan seems to be showing off some "embiggening," both of her body and of her similarly-glowing fist.

Not too much else is known about the movie beyond speculation and hints, but as these images show, fans can look forward to seeing some really powerful superheroes in fresh, eye-catching costumes.

The Marvels is set to debut in theaters on July 28, 2023.