Marvel Announces MCU Superhero Name for WandaVision's Monica

Marvel Studios just announced the official MCU superhero name for Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau in The Marvels.

The character made her debut in WandaVision as a SWORD agent investigating the strange anomaly that was Westview. One thing led to another, and the next thing she knew, Monica had superpowers.

The series only gave audiences a glimpse of what she was capable of. Her upcoming movie, The Marvels, seems poised to offer up a lot more.

Monica Rambeau Gets a Nickname

A new Marvel Legends figure for The Marvels gave Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau her official superhero name.

The new figure was announced and shown off via IGN, which even included a new description of the former WandaVision hero:

"Monica Rambeau’s life changed forever at Westview, where her exposure to reality-altering energy imbued her with the power to perceive and manipulate all energy along the electromagnetic spectrum."

On the front of the box, the character is given her superhero alias: "Marvel's Photon".

Photon's suit is looking sleek as ever and is extremely comic-accurate which should be pleasing to many.additional

The big question is where and why does Monica decide that a new superhero outfit is the next step? Perhaps her two other teammates in the movie will really rub off on her.

The back of the box shows off Monica in a fighting stance, while also picturing the additional pair of hands the figure comes with.

Photon Joins The Marvels

Surprisingly, While this piece of official merchandise labels Monica Rambeau as Photon, previous promotional material also used another name.

A Marvel-licensed Little Golden Books entry titled Meet the Marvels called Teyonah Parris' hero by the name of Spectrum instead.

But then there are the words of Eve L. Ewing, the writer for the current Monica Rambeau: Photon comics, who implied that Photon, and not Spectrum, will be the moniker used in The Marvels.

Inconsistencies like this in official merchandise aren't too surprising. Often times products will start making things based on outdated concept art or details that end up being changed by the time the final movie is released.

So, which will it be? The hero has used both in the comics, so either would be an appropriate choice—maybe figuring out her name will be a running joke in the movie amongst her teammates.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10.