Doctor Strange's Wong Is Back In Action In New MCU Shang-Chi Trailer

While the long-awaited and oft-delayed Black Widow will be Marvel Studios' first Phase 4 film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has the distinction of being its first new hero origin story.

Releasing in September, the film stars Simu Liu as Marvel's Master of Martial Arts; and while the film's first trailer teased the hero's backstory and his father's identity as the Mandarin, the film's anticipated second trailer revealed so much more.

Released during NBA Countdown, the new trailer for Shang-Chi didn't only show more of his history and even a full-blown dragon but also some familiar faces from past MCU films.

WONG BATTLES ABOMINATION IN NEW SHANG-CHI TRAILER

While Shang-Chi is new to the MCU, two characters are most definitely not. At the 1:45 minute mark of the film's latest trailer released by Marvel Studios, Wong from Doctor Strange appears to be fighting the Abomination from The Incredible Hulk in a cage fight.

Marvel

The trailer doesn't explain why Wong is in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, or better yet engaging an MCU villain that hasn't been seen since 2008. But it doesn't appear to be going well for the sorcerer.

Marvel

Shang-Chi will mark actor Benedict Wong's fourth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his roles in 2016's Doctor Strange, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Wong is also set to return in a large supporting role in next year's Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel

The actor's appearance in the trailer confirms speculation that followed an Instagram photo shared during the film's shoot showing Wong played by Benedict Wong in Australia with Shang-Chi's Simu Liu.

Watch the trailer here:

WONG WITH THE ASSIST?

While Wong is a beloved MCU character, and most fans love a classic Marvel crossover, Wong in a cage fight against an antagonistic monster like Abomination is both puzzling and troubling.

Why would Wong, an assistant to the Sorcerer Supreme, find himself using his superpowers to entertain a crowd?

Since Doctor Strange is likely busy coping with the multiversal madness, Wong may be on standby to help Shang-Chi with any mystical threats. Or perhaps, the sorcerer has a history with the MCU's newest hero?

Fortunately, Marvel fans won't have to wait too long to find out as the film is set to release on September 3, 2021, and promotion for the film is only likely to increase between now and its debut.