Marvel's Shang-Chi Star Teases Unprecedented MCU Action Sequences

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is evolving in Phase 4 by introducing new heroes and villains into the mix. Not only that, but the superhero franchise is also expanding to the small screen, paving the way for more fleshed-out stories and characters before their eventual big-screen debut.

One of the projects that will carry that responsibility is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the upcoming MCU film will showcase the debut of the Master of Kung Fu, and he will be played by Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu.

Plot details have been kept under wraps thus far, but the first trailer revealed an imminent conflict brewing between the titular hero and his own father, the Mandarin. After being teased and ridiculed in Iron Man 3, the real version of the Mandarin will finally arrive in Shang-Chi, and his introduction is one of the many reasons why fans are excited.

Shang-Chi is also set to make history when it debuts in theaters, mainly due to the fact that the film will bolster a predominantly Asian cast. Alongside Simu, Shang-Chi will feature the likes of Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung as the actor who will portray the dangerous owner of the Ten Rings.

While fans wait for more concrete details about the film, Simu shared important tidbits in a new interview that could drum up hype for Shang-Chi.

SIMU LIU TEASES THRILLING ACTION SCENES IN SHANG-CHI

Marvel

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lead star Simu Liu recently sat down with Entertainment Online to talk about his MCU debut in the upcoming Marvel film.

Without spoiling any plot details, Simu promised fans that the film is going to showcase action sequences “in a way that MCU fans, or any fans, have never seen before:”

"I promise that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is going to deliver action sequences in a way that MCU fans, or any fans, have never seen before, and that is [a] personal promise. You can stamp it, you can quote it, you can guarantee it. You guys are in for a treat, for sure. And I'm so excited.”

Meanwhile, the Kim's Convenience star admitted that stepping into the role of the Master of Kung Fu is “like a dream come true,” pointing out that this experience is all he ever wanted as a kid:

"It's like a dream come true. This is all I wanted as a kid, as a 6-year-old, maybe even as a 16-year-old, if I'm honest. And to see that full circle moment is incredible. I keep expecting the clock to strike midnight, and for my carriage to turn into a pumpkin."

Simu then described his journey to becoming Shang-Chi, enumerating the life experiences that eventually helped him to become the best version of himself:

“I'm not just talking about my ethnicity. I've lived such a normal life. I immigrated to Canada when I was 5 years old. I fought with my parents, they wanted me to become a lawyer or a doctor or an engineer, and then I became an accountant for some reason, and then eventually found my way to rock bottom where I was basically laid off, totally unemployed, and decided to take a chance at that moment to just try something out that I'd always been interested in. And for it to lead me here is just unbelievable.”

MCU'S FIRST MARTIAL ARTS FILM

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel's first foray into the realm of martial arts, and Simu Liu's latest remarks suggest that the studio is going all-out in terms of showcasing thrilling and stunning action scenes.

The first batch of footage for Shang-Chi gave fans a taste of the action-packed fight scenes, and it looks like those moments are just the tip of the iceberg. Shang-Chi is poised to deliver in the action department from a confirmed inclusion of a martial arts tournament to an emotional fight between Shang-Chi and the Mandarin.

It's no secret that Simu had an inspiring journey before landing the role of the MCU's Shang-Chi. From the moment he was announced as the Master of Kung Fu in San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the actor didn't waste time in cementing his Marvel fan status, and he remained consistent ever since that moment.

Simu even shared a notable tweet about him campaigning for a Marvel role as early as 2018.

OK @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 3, 2018

In fact, many would agree that the actor manifested this into existence by nabbing the role of Shang-Chi over a year after.

Thanks for getting back to me https://t.co/FFRuM03p20 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 21, 2019

This just goes to show how encouraging to hear Simu's story, and his latest comments further amplify that belief.

The added responsibility of becoming the MCU's first Asian lead might be daunting at first, but there's a chance that it will be easy for Simu to cement his mark in the eyes of many Asian kids, especially after hearing his real-life origin story.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will premiere in theaters on September 3, 2021.