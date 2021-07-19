Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong Breaks Silence on Marvel Return In Shang-Chi

The first MCU film since Spider-Man: Far From Home has finally been released. Of course, that film is none other than Black Widow, which has performed extremely well for Disney and proved that the hybrid release model is a good one, despite what some might try to say.

Disney+ shows aside, the next film on the MCU docket is Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This is a film that will feature the debut of a brand-new MCU hero played by Simu Liu alongside a proper attempt to adapt the Marvel Comics villain The Mandarin—a figure who has terrorized the MCU since the first Iron Man film.

Shang-Chi has released two trailers within a rather short span of time, but it has shown off some impressive visuals that prove it will be a unique entry in the MCU's line-up. Out of the two trailers, it's the second one that got the attention of fans the most. In the closing moments, none other than Wong was seen in a cage match with The Incredible Hulk's Abomination.

It was a mind-blowing visual for many, and now the man who brings Wong to life has finally broken his silence.

A TABLE OF ASIAN EXCELLENCE

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings

In an interview with Syfy Wire, Benedict Wong, who played Wong in Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, finally spoke on his surprise appearance in the recent Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

When the actor heard that the film was happening, Wong admitted that he was "crestfallen [he] wasn't a part of it:"

"When Shang-Chi was happening, I was so pleased that it was happening but I was a little kind of crestfallen I wasn't a part of it... And then the call [from Marvel Studios] came. And I was like, 'Yes!'"

Wong wasn't able to share any information about how or why his character ends up facing Abomination. But he was able to share his intense excitement for the film, saying that he was amazed to be seated "at a table of Asian excellence:"

"You know, I'm super thrilled... And then to be sat at a table of Asian excellence, it was amazing. And I'm a big fan of all of those artists. Tony Leung (In the Mood for Love) is a massive idol of mine. So it's been constant surprises, that's what [the role of Wong] gives me."

THAT SHANG-CHI MCU EXCITEMENT

One of the coolest parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is when characters causally crossover between projects. It's one of the key benefits of having an interconnected universe, and it brings it all alive uniquely. So, of course, having Wong from the Doctor Strange franchise appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fuels this excitement.

As for how big his role is in the film, well, that's still unknown. He could only be in this one cage match, or he could play a vital part in the proceedings.

It's likely that Marvel will keep his role smaller to not take away from the brand-new characters it is are introducing to the world. These will be characters that audiences around the world will finally get to meet in just under two months. The excitement is real.

Wong is also set to reprise his role in this December's Spider-Man: No Way Home before popping up in March 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuts in theaters on September 3, 2021.